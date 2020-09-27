Fall is officially here and so is prime gardening season. Now is the time to pay attention to your fall gardens, look for shortfalls, plan for solutions, and take action.

Also, if you are like me and simply like plants - especially bargains, now is a good time to scratch that itch. Garden centers, nurseries, and maybe even your own gardens have some bargains available.

Many businesses put some plants on sale because they want to get rid of inventory. I can’t resist a good bargain and often make impulse purchases knowing that I have or can find a place for these bargains. I also take these shopping trips to look for answers to my gardens’ shortfalls and look for something new to me that I want to try.

Other ways to look for solutions to fall garden problems are to look at others’ gardens, look at public gardens like the Amarillo Botanical Gardens or the numerous Master Gardener display gardens, or if all else fails, look at books and magazines for ideas. One reason I keep all my gardening magazines is to scan them in future years for ideas after I have more experience and my gardens and perspectives have changed.

A current example of this is the recent purchase of three beautyberries (Callicarpa spp.). I tried this plant about 15 years ago. It grew a little but did not thrive nor die. I now have more experience, knowledge, and better soil than I did then. I’ve learned more about the plant’s requirements, now have a good spot for them, and have recently sought more shrubs to replace annuals and perennials to make gardening easier as I grow older.

Often overlooked, even by experienced gardeners, are their own gardens. Since fall is a prime time to divide and transplant, look to your own plants for such options. Repeating plants around your landscape is a basic good design principle that tends to unify different areas.

There also is often a need to divide certain perennials that become too crowded and have stopped flowering. Dividing and replanting with proper spacing is needed and will result in free plants for you or others. Likewise, a plant in the wrong place might be transplanted to fill a need in another area.

But when should a plant be divided or transplanted? The general rule is that plants that bloom in spring should be divided or transplanted in fall and those that bloom in fall should be divided or transplanted in spring. This is to avoid losing a season of bloom.

Having said that, experienced gardeners know that the best time to do almost anything in the garden is when you are ready to do it. There may be some downside to doing certain things at a time other than the "right" time, but these are generally transitory problems such as losing some or all flowers for a season.

If none of these actions work for a garden shortfall, research it during winter and correct it in spring.