By Ellen Peffley

Gardeners are breathing easier this week. Eleven consecutive days of scorching 100-degree-plus temps have finally moderated, and with this break gardens are coming back to life.

When is the best time to pick vegetables? We probably all know a new gardener that raves about zucchini that grow to be 12 inches. But is large always best? Here are guidelines for harvesting popular summer garden crops.

Black eyed peas. Harvest young, bright green pods as "snaps"; for shelling, let mature a little longer until noticeable bumps swell in the still-green pods, indicating that seeds are filled; or allow pods to dry on the plant and harvest as edible dry seed.

Cucumbers. Skin is dark green and glossy. Harvest gherkins when a few inches long, slicers when 6 – 8 inches.

Eggplant. Skin should be fully colored, shiny and glossy but let variety dictate the size. Oriental, slender types may reach 8 - 10 inches; Black Beauty types are blockier and heavier.

Okra. Pick when about 4 inches long. They size up quickly - longer than this, pods become tough and inedible.

Sweet corn. Tassels will begin to brown, although not all varieties have this characteristic. Ears will be tightly closed with still-green husks. Silks will have turned brown but still present. Gently peel away the top of the husk; pierce a few kernels with a thumbnail; milky liquid should ooze from plump kernels if the ear is ready for harvest. Gently twist ear away from the stalk.

Summer squash/zucchini. Back to the 12 inch zucchini – large squash will have hard, dry skin, and when cut seeds will be large, hard, tough, creamy. Harvest immature, 6 to 8 inches in length, when skin is thin, bright and glossy.

Q&A

Q. Lubbock Avalanche Journal reader Carla M. of Evanston, Wyoming asks why her green bell peppers never turn red.

A. There are several mitigating conditions to consider when growing bell peppers. First, when growing any crop USDA hardiness zone are helpful in choosing crops and planting dates. Carla’s zone in Wyoming is on the cusp of 4 and 5 with an average growing season of about 120 days.

Next, bear in mind that bell peppers are one of the more persnickety vegetables to grow and larger fruited varieties, like bells, take longer to mature than smaller-fruited types. Soil temperatures for bell pepper culture is important. Bell pepper seeds are slow germinators, taking up to three weeks; seeds germinate even slower in cool soils. The minimum soil temperature for germination of bell pepper seed is 65°F. After seeds emerge from the ground, bells take about 90 days to mature, depending on growing conditions. Optimum growth is achieved with soil temperatures of 80-85° and ambient temperatures of 70-80°F. Peppers naturally ripen slowly but it is not unusual for some green bell peppers to never turn color. Bell peppers are one of the more challenging vegetables to grow.

Ellen Peffley taught horticulture at the college level for 28 years, 25 of those at Texas Tech, during which time she developed two onion varieties. She is now the sole proprietor of From the Garden, a market garden farmette. You can email her at gardens@suddenlink.net