Time for Fourth of July festivities. This is one of my favorite holidays because for me it is the official beginning of summer. Time to start barbecuing, going to the swimming hole and all of the rest of the fun summer outdoors things there are to do.

My plan for the Fourth this year has become a tradition for my family. We load up and head out to my sister's house so we can pop fireworks outside the city limits and have a big barbecue. I can’t wait. We usually have enough fireworks to rival the city’s production and we get to light the fuses.

Family time is one of the most important things, and holidays allow you to spend time with the family. We are closing for the Fourth so we will spend the entire weekend with our daughters. One of the things I miss about living in Virginia was our proximity to Busch Gardens.

We would have gone there any time we had a long weekend like this. It was right down the street and has some of the most fun roller coasters. Living in Virginia, you get an appreciation for the history of America. There are several historical sites in Virginia, and one of the best is Mount Vernon.

It is the historical home of our nation's first president. Unlike the White House, it is closer in size to a normal house, but it is still really neat to be in a place where George Washington was. There is also Arlington National Cemetery. There are 400,000 active duty servicemen, veterans, and their family members buried there. It is also the burial place of John F. Kennedy.

I know it is not as important as some of the other things, but I really liked the Edger Allan Poe Museum in Richmond, Virginia. It is in the oldest building in Richmond. It was built in the 1740s I believe. I find it hard to believe there are buildings this old in America since I have lived in Amarillo for so long.

Finally, and probably most important for Independence Day is the Yorktown Victory Center, which is in the spot where the British surrendered to the American and French forces led by George Washington.

It’s hard for people to understand how great America really is because so many don’t get to go to other countries. I hear all of the time, oh, Canada is the best country or this country has free college etc. Canada doesn’t have freedom of speech and many other countries don’t have roadways to get supplies from one side of the country to the other or running water and electricity.

Many of the things we take for granted as Americans many other countries’ citizens wish they had. I am glad we are not a British colony anymore and that through innovation and the strong will to become something more than just a piece of land Americans have set up a just system of governance and a great infrastructure for all to enjoy.

Happy Independence Day I hope everybody has a fun and safe holiday.

David Koen is an Amarillo native who owns Doche Cleaders and is an active member of the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute. Learn more at dochecleanersamarillo.com