• Anna Street Church: Anna Street Church re-starts its Sunday morning worship services at 10:30 a.m. today. If you want to hear the service but don’t want to enter the building, services also will be broadcast to the parking lot. Tune your car radio to 100.1 FM.

• Southwest Church of Christ: Southwest Church of Christ reopens for in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. today. Social distancing guidelines, seating suggestions in place. Many special precautions made to sanitize facilities before and after services. No Bible classes or childcare. Live streaming of services available for those not ready to attend. (southwest.org)

• First Baptist Church: First Baptist Church gathering again at 12th and Tyler for worship. Morning service times are 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Evening service will remain broadcast/stream only at 6 p.m. Due to limited ability to social distance in classrooms, Bible Study/Sunday School, and other activities will continue with the online formats only. Childcare will not be provided. Worship attenders are welcome to bring their children into the sanctuary (babies included). Safe distancing practiced and face masks encouraged.

• Polk Street United Methodist: Polk Street United Methodist Church is having an in-person worship service at 10:55 a.m. as a part of its "Road to Reopening" process. The hope is to prepare to reopen at 100% on Sunday, June 28. Online streaming and television ministry will continue to reach many wherever they are, at whatever comfort level each person decides. Guidelines for worship service at 10:55 a.m. through June 21 include:

• High Risk individuals are encouraged to stay home and join by livestream or Facebook.

• Practice physical distancing with at least 6 feet between individuals/families.

• No handshaking and hugging while in the building.

• Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask while in the building.

• First Presbyterian Church: Temporary arrangements for initial phase in re-opening First Presbyterian Church for public gatherings. People who want to come to our campus for worship on Sundays but do not want to wear a face mask can worship in their cars through their online devices in the west parking lot where we have set up WIFI extenders. They can log on to "fpcguest" and the password is "fpcguest." For those who choose to join us for worship in sanctuary on Sundays, everyone asked to adhere to extensive guidelines including requirement to wear face mask — provided if necessary.

• Bell Avenue Church of Christ: 1600 Bell St., will conduct a virtual Vacation Bible School this summer titled "Righteous Roundup." Interested participants must register online (bellavenue.org) no later than today to receive a VBS packet by mail. The church has resumed its Sunday morning worship services at 9:30 a.m. Amarillo residents also may continue to live stream services by visiting www.bellavenue.org and clicking the media tab. A midweek adult class also will be posted to its Facebook page by 7 p.m. each Wednesday. For additional inquiries, contact the church office at 355-2351.

• Bible Believers Baptist Church: Bible Believers Baptist Church, three miles west of I-27 on Rockwell Road between Amarillo and Canyon, is having normal service times — 10 a.m. Bible study, 11 a.m. preaching, and 7 p.m. evening services. Live streaming and archived messages on website biblebelieversbaptist.com. TV Broadcast KZBZ, at 10 a.m. cable channel 6, or 10.2 over regular airwaves. Radio program "The Bible Says," at 9 a.m. on 1440AM, KPUR (note the new station).

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo: The Church Council has made the carefully considered decision to resume worship services on Sunday, July 5, at 9:30 a.m. and on Wednesday, July 8, at 7 p.m. There will be Sunday and Wednesday services each week to accommodate attendees while observing the recommended social distancing guidelines. When these guidelines go away, will return to normal Sunday service only. Will continue to record worship services. Call the church office at (806) 359-9483 for more information and to register to attend.

• Central Church of Christ: Open for public Sunday morning worship assemblies only. Building extensively sanitized. Safe distancing required. Numerous hand sanitation stations. No Bible classes, Sunday school, Nursery, Childcare, Playscape.

• Church of Christ at the Colonies: Two regular services have resumed under the following guidelines (asking attendees to be assigned alphabetically by last name):

– 9 a.m. service: At conclusion of service promptly exit to allow cleaning of auditorium before 10:30 a.m. service. If you visit with others outside, observe social distancing.

– 10:30 a.m. service: Do not enter building before 10:20 to allow completion of cleaning. Do not congregate in the foyer before or after service.

Both Services: Communion will be observed using individual portions. Baskets for contributions located near the entrances. Sit by family group and allow two empty seats between family groups. Face masks encouraged. Avoid handshakes and hugs. Drive-in services available for 9 a.m. service in dedicated area of parking lot. Kitchen, offices, coffee bar and water fountains closed. No Bible classes, attended nursery, Sunday evening services, small groups, Wednesday night services or fellowship dinners.

• First Christian Church: Continuing a new sermon series at 10 a.m. today (Sunday) on YouTube and the church’s Facebook page. The Rev. Brett Coe, senior minister, said "UNRAVELED: Seeking God when our plans fall apart" takes stories of shame, identity, fear, grief, dreams and expectations and shows how God can work through them to bring about something good. The Rev. Dr. Jacob Miller, associate minister, will continue leading a "worship moment" of hymns, scripture and prayer from his piano at 2:30 p.m. each Tuesday on Facebook. The church sanctuary will reopen for in-person worship on Sunday, July 19. Additional information will be announced closer to that date.

• St. Stephen United Methodist Church: Open for worship only. Older members and those who have a compromised immune system asked to stay home. Worshippers asked to remain in vehicles until about 15 minutes before start of the service of their choice. Staff and volunteers screened by a designated person as they enter the building. Anyone who fails the screening test will be asked to go home and/or get tested. Foyer and other common spaces not open for congregating; when worship services are over, worshippers will be dismissed in rows and asked to vacate the building. Masks available for any worshipper that does not have one. Signs posted that encourage people with symptoms to leave the building and to stay away until they are tested and/or symptoms clear up.

• Olsen Park Church of Christ: Assemble at 10 a.m., maintaining social distancing guidelines with individual Lord’s Supper elements provided, extra hand sanitizers and televisions in other rooms. Live streaming also will continue Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

• Hillside Christian Churches: "Regatherings" open: Dalhart, Pampa, Amarillo Northwest, Amarillo South, Amarillo West, Canyon; opening today: Amarillo North Grand. Kids and student environments not open for the time being. Children of all ages are invited to attend main worship service. Seats in the auditorium available in every other row, three seats in between individuals/families; physical distancing (6 feet apart); masks preferred, but not mandatory, available for anyone who wants one; protocols for sanitizing and disinfecting before, in-between, and after all services. If you don’t feel well, or have health concerns, please stay home and join us at Hillside Online.

• Paramount Baptist Church: Regathering process has begun: Limiting capacity in worship spaces through a reservation system (paramount.org/rsvp). Many safety procedures in place and limiting capacity in worship spaces through reservation system (paramount.org/rsvp).Service times: Sunday, 10 a.m. (English); Wednesday: 12 p.m. (English); 12:30 p.m. (Spanish); 6 p.m. (English).

• Arden Road Baptist Church: Safety procedures: Individuals with underlying at-risk health conditions asked to stay at home and watch online; staff will sanitize seats, doors, other frequently touched surfaces between services. Use of hymnals temporarily suspended. Balcony will be open for extra seating and social distancing.

– Sunday schools for sixth grade and older will meet in regular classrooms at 9 a.m. a.m. Sunday. Nursery will be provided during Sunday school hour but not the 10:30 a.m. services. Children’s church will be at 9:30 a.m. in the Kids Venture Center; 2-year-olds in regular classroom off the nursery. Two and older should be picked up after Sunday school since there will be no Children’s Church during the 10:30 a.m. services.

– All members encouraged to give online as offering plates will not be passed, but they can be dropped in drop box in guest entrance foyer before and after services. Special sections for attendees 65 and older provided at south side of auditorium and attendees of that age group encouraged to park and enter on south side of the building.

• Comanche Trail Church of Christ: Regular gatherings temporarily suspended. Online service 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

