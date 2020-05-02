• Bell Avenue Church of Christ

In compliance with local, state, and national guidelines, the elders of the Bell Avenue Church of Christ have suspended all worship services and Bible classes until further notice. On Sunday mornings at 9:30, residents may live stream services by visiting www.bellavenue.org and clicking the media tab. On Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., an adult class also will be broadcast from our Facebook page. For additional inquiries, contact the church office at (806) 355-2351.

• First Baptist Church

With the city of Amarillo raising the Covid-19 status to Level Red, the church offices will be closed, and staff will be ministering through emails, phone calls, texts, our webpage, and social media. Please contact staff members through their church email (firstname@firstamarillo.org). For non-emergency matters, you may also call the church office (373-2891) and leave a message. Hopefully, the status will change soon, but, until then, we are still here to serve you – just in new ways.

Telecast, broadcast, and live stream only.

You can participate in First Baptist worship in the following ways:

Television: 8:30 a.m. on KZBZ Cable Channel 6; 10 a.m. on KFDA Channel 10 or Cable Channel 12

Live stream: 8:30 a.m. on our website (www.firstamarillo.org)

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. on KIXZ-AM 940; 6 p.m. on MIX-94.1

Webpage: A delayed replay (www.firstamarillo.org)

Members joining us by television or live stream are encouraged to make their contributions online, by text, by automatic draft, or by mailing in your offering. Our needs will be greater than before.

Other postponed and online activities:

1. Sunday School resources will be online. Go to our website on Sunday for resources for preschoolers, children, youth and adults.

2. Sunday evening service is radio only (MIX-FM 94.1 at 6 p.m.).

3. Wednesday evening and all other activities are postponed.

There is no substitute for the presence found in the gathering of God’s people. During these days, however, we must do our best to continue to worship as a church family through media resources. Like all other organizations, we will be monitoring the circumstances daily, and updates will be posted on our website. Continue to pray for wisdom and guidance as we pass through these difficult days with hope and grace.

• Polk Street United Methodist

Join us for the live stream Sunday mornings at 10:55 a.m. All activities canceled until May 4.

• First Presbyterian

Services online with no more than 10 people in our building maintaining social distancing of six feet at all times. We also learned that as a church that provides social services and does graveside services we may maintain our office hours as long as we have no more than 10 people in our building at one time.

To adhere to this 10-person limit during the week, most of our program staff will be working from home, only coming in as needed. We will continue to reach out to our church members offering online discipleship experiences and devotionals that you can find on our webpage at http://firstpres.com/first-pres-live. Our Business Office and a few other key staff will be in the building to help with mailings, accounting, payroll and other key functions of our church.

• Central Church of Christ

In cooperation with our local public health officials and out of love and concern for our community, the Central church offices are closed through. You may always contact individual elders and ministers or leave a voicemail at the church phone number (806-373-4389), or email us at office@amarillocentral.org.

We continue our Morning Word and Prayer time at 8:40 a.m. Monday through Thursday mornings on Central's Facebook page. Email prayer requests at any time to prayer@amarillocentral.org or submit prayer requests live in the comments during the video.

• Southwest Church of Christ

• All ministers working at home. Minimal staff at church building. All worship services, Bible Classes, or other gatherings canceled. Includes Sunday morning worship services, Bible classes, Trek Groups, Wednesday evening classes, Ladies Bible classes, and many other events.

• A worship service will be posted online at website southwest.org on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and will include worship in singing, communion thoughts, and teaching in our Bible Project 2020 series. Individually packaged communion supplies are available for members as long as supplies last. Call the church office with what you need and we will bring them to your car as you drive up or bring them to your home if needed.

• More online offerings will be coming soon in adult education, children’s education activities and other helpful services where needed.

• First Christian Church

First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave., will continue to hold its worship services in an online format (YouTube and live streaming on Facebook) at 10 a.m. on Sundays through at least April, announced the Rev. Brett Coe, senior minister, in light of the stay-in-place order by the City of Amarillo. Other face-to-face activities continue to be suspended. However, the Rev. Dr. Jacob Miller, associate minister and choir director, will lead a Facebook Live event at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through April — playing hymns, reading scripture and praying. All are invited to tune in.

• Hillside Christian Churches

In consideration of the public health concerns related to COVID-19, we will not be hosting services on-site at any of our Hillside campuses. We are also temporarily suspending all ministry events and midweek programming at all of our campuses. We will post an update each week, and we will have brand-new worship content ready for you each weekend.

All Hillside services will meet ONLINE ONLY at HillsideOnline.com, on Facebook (@hillsideonline), and on the Hillside App (mobile devices and Apple TV). We will continue to gather online rather than onsite until further notice.

New online service times: 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (CDT)

• Paramount Baptist Church

“We are aware of the news that cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Amarillo. The city has raised our city-wide status, which means that public gatherings of more than 10 people are now canceled. In light of this instruction from our local government, we have decided to cancel in-person worship gatherings. To repeat, there will be no in-person worship gatherings.”

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo has canceled all activities at least through May 18, including worship and its Wednesday food pantry.

• Arden Road Baptist Church

Arden Road Baptist Church is currently offering all services on live-streaming platform only in order to abide by the Executive Order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott. Service times: Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m.; Sunday evenings at 6 p.m.; Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.

• Comanche Trail Church of Christ

Regular gatherings temporarily suspended. Online service 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

• St. Stephen United Methodist Church

All church activities suspended. A Sunday morning worship service will be provided online.

• Olsen Park Church of Christ

All services temporarily suspended. Live-streamed 10 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

• Anna Street Church

ALL services dismissed until further notice.

• Church of Christ at the Colonies

Drive-in Worship Service live this at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at the church, 4500 Wesley Road. We will be worshiping together while sitting in our vehicles via FM 93.7. You will only be able to tune in while physically being in the parking lot. We have received permission from the mayor and the city manager to offer this opportunity to gather and worship together, but we must strictly adhere to the currently mandated social distancing requirements.

– Everyone must remain in their vehicles at all times.

– The rest room facilities will not be available for use!

– The Security Team will be present to direct you, from the Wesley Road entrances only, to the first available parking spot, where you must remain in your vehicle.

– Do not feel obligated to attend. If you are ill or have not left your home during these last few weeks, please STAY AT HOME. We will continue to provide the video sermon and other worship resources for you to access from home online.

– Do not carpool with others that are not a part of your household.

– NO HONKING OF HORNS as a greeting or SHOUTING AMEN. We are in a residential area and we want to be good neighbors.

– This in not meant to be an attention generating event, strictly an opportunity to gather and worship together. All attending must adhere to Social Distancing guidelines.

– Wearing a facemask is optional as we won’t be leaving our vehicles.

Jeff will be sharing a brief lesson with us via FM 93.7, Dusty will lead us in a couple of old and favorite gospel songs. We will be sharing Communion together but we ask you to bring your own juice and crackers.