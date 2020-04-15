On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring freebies to help get past this coronavirus episode.

In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool).

To get the best deals delivered to your news feed every Wednesday and Sunday, "Like" our Facebook page to experience even greater convenience and savings! In addition, you can follow us on Twitter to get updates: https://twitter.com/LbbSavvyShopper. On top of grocery highlights, there are some additional opportunities to save.

Some of these require getting out, so be sure to observe CDC guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) while you’re doing it.

To support front-line responders during the COVID-19 event, ongoing freebies are available to this important group:

• FREE doughnuts for front-line responders (Thanks to BrandEating.com): As a thank you to the medical community, Krispy Kreme is giving all health-care workers free dozens of Original Glazed Donuts every Monday through May 11, 2020. Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-through, show your employer badge, and tell them how many dozens you want. For more information, go here: https://bit.ly/2QX0to6.

• FREE coffee for front-line responders (Thanks to MoneySavingMom.com): Through May 3, Starbucks is offering front-line responders a FREE tall coffee (hot or iced) everyday through May 3. Mention the offer and present any ID required to confirm you are a front-line responder. For more information: https://stories.starbucks.com/stories/2020/navigating-through-covid-19/.

For everyone, the following freebies will always be in good taste:

• BOGO at Whataburger (Thanks to BrandEating.com): Whataburger is running an online-only deal where you can buy one Whataburger and get a second one free when you sign up or sign in to your MyWhataburger account and place an order through April 19, 2020. The deal is only good on the No. 1 Whataburger and any add-ons will not be discounted. For more information: https://whataburger.com/home.

• FREE doughnut with beverage at Dunkin’ Donuts (Thanks to BrandEating.com): Every Friday in April, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase. Just open the Dunkin’ Donuts app to find your offer. To download the app, go here: https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en/dd-cards/mobile-app.

• BOGO doughnut dozens at Krispy Kreme (Thanks to BrandEating.com): Every Saturday for a limited time, Krispy Kreme is offering a Buy One, Get One deal where you get a dozen Original Glazed Donuts for FREE when buy a dozen or more Original Glazed Donuts. This special is available for delivery, pickup, or drive-thru and each free dozen comes securely sealed and bagged separately (in case you want to share). Additionally, one of the dozen doughnuts is a special smiley-face doughnut. If you're ordering in-person, you'll want to ask for the "Be Sweet." If you're ordering online, just add the "Be Sweet" dozen to your cart and use the code "BESWEET" during checkout. For more information, go here: https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/besweetsaturdays.

For the entire public, the following educational and entertainment options are available if you’re staying at home:

• FREE Hallmark programming (Thanks to Hip2Save.com): Hallmark Movies Now is currently offering a 30-day trial of its service. Get instant, unlimited access to your favorite Hallmark films, including the super popular Christmas movies. For more information: https://www.hmnow.com/.

• FREE Sirius XM Radio (Thanks to Freebies4Mom.com): Everyone gets SiriusXM satellite radio for free through May 15. No credit card is required. Remember that SiriusXM is not just for your car, you can also stream it when you download their app. For more information: https://www.siriusxm.com/offers/free-listen.

• FREE photography lessons (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): During the social distancing, Nikon wants to help creators stay inspired by offering FREE Nikon online photography classes throughout April. You’ll need to register for an account to take advantage of this offer: https://www.nikonusa.com/en/index.page.

• FREE music lessons (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Fender Play is offering three months of free online lessons for guitar, bass and ukulele. Go here to find out more: https://try.fender.com/play/playthrough/.

• FREE Amazon kids’ shows (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Amazon is opening up FREE streaming of kids’ shows for ALL — not just Prime members. This includes access to more than 40 children’s shows — including Amazon’s original series. Go here for more information or to get started: https://amzn.to/39vEvi9.

• FREE Kindle ebooks (Thanks to FREEStuffTimes.com): Although reading is its own reward, it’s even better is when it’s FREE! Although many might think a special device is needed to read a kindle ebook, these ebooks can also be read on your computer or mobile device with a Kindle program (Download here: https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/fd/kcp). To help you take advantage of free reading material, the website FreeStuffTimes.com offers a frequently-updated list of ebooks being offered by Amazon for free (https://www.freestufftimes.com/?s=kindle). The most recent listing included 83 books. As ebook prices change very frequently, always confirm that the price is $0 before you checkout. Happy Reading!

• FREE exercise videos from YMCA (Thanks to Freebies4Mom.com): YMCA is offering FREE on-demand exercise videos (https://ymca360.org/on-demand#/) to keep in shape while you’re cooped up indoors.

• FREE learning resources from Scholastic and BrainPOP (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): For a limited time, Scholastic is offering kids a FREE access to the Learn at Home Hub (https://classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html) The Learn at Home Hub is a virtual educational program that helps your kids stay engaged during the school closures due to coronavirus concerns. Kids can do them on their own, with their families, or with their teachers. Just find your grade level and let the learning begin. Valid for grades pre-K thru 9. In addition, BrainPop is offering free access to their resources here: https://go.brainpop.com/COVID19.

When you find out about offers, innovative products, or outstanding restaurant specials, write to SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com. I answer my mail and am always interested in the latest and greatest.

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J’s Savvy Shopper. Read his columns Sundays and Wednesdays. Email him at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com, like his Facebook page at Facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper, or see previous columns and deals at lubbockonline.com/savvy-shopper.