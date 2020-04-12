AGN Media sought comments from pastors and ministers of various denominations in Amarillo on the topic “Quarantined Easter.” Following are some of their responses:

• • •

As always, the women will approach the tomb this year, going to anoint His body. When they arrive, the stone will have been rolled away, and the tomb will be empty.

Neither the powers of hell nor the powers of plague will keep the Prince of Peace in the grave. Fear, again, will grip their hearts, even as the angel declares, "Fear not." Despite the divine command, however, the women will be anxious, leaving the gravesite with both "fear" and "joy" (Matthew 28:8).

Perhaps those words capture the essence of our feelings this Easter, too. We have both fear and joy — an odd mix of emotions, but, yet, dwelling side by side in both our hearts and minds. The same God who raised His Son promises to be here for us as well. So, go and tell, "He is alive!"

— Howie Batson, First Baptist Church

• • •

In a strange way, perhaps this is the most authentic Easter any of us has ever experienced. After all, what happened that first Easter? A small group of women saw that Christ was risen and rushed off to tell the disciples, who were hiding in a locked room because they feared for their lives. Like those first disciples, we may find the news of Jesus’ resurrection hard to believe, considering all that is going on around us as we too are fearful and behind locked doors. How can new life come in the midst of so much sickness and death?

Yet Easter does come. It comes without in-person worship, or the usual dressed up celebrations with family and friends. It comes with a promise of new life. We dare to celebrate today because despite all that is going on around us and within us as we face this pandemic, we know that death does not have the last word. God’s presence bringing love and life, now and forever, has the last word. Christ is Risen! He is Risen Indeed, Alleluia!

— Steve Brauner and Wendi Gordon, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

• • •

Good morning and Happy Easter! Christ IS RISEN!

In a recent national press conference, someone commented, “This will be the first time in the history of America that Easter has not been celebrated.”

What? They obviously don’t understand Easter. They don’t realize that the reality of Easter is not dependent in any way on how many churches are open to celebrate it! Don’t they know that every true believer in Jesus will be celebrating Easter in their OPEN hearts today? Don’t they know that if a tomb couldn’t keep Jesus in the grave, a virus and governmental quarantine is no match for the unstoppable power of resurrection? Don’t they know that for Christ-followers, EVERY SINGLE DAY is gifted and realized by the same power that emptied the tomb? It’s as if some think that unless 100 million Christians in the U.S. gather and declare it, then Easter didn’t happen this year!

This is what we call Easter Sunday, but Easter doesn’t happen on a day! The day we call Easter happens because the resurrection happened!

“Easter” isn’t really even a Bible word; it’s a word has been neutered into one of the world’s words, and it’s mostly about plastic eggs, candy, bunnies and mainly dollars. But RESURRECTION? That is one of OUR best words — and it is what we mean when we say Easter. The fact that Easter is being celebrated by over one billion people on the planet today — and probably through technology the greatest audience EVER to date — should say something. But the resurrection wouldn’t be any less true even if nobody celebrated it at all!

And if you’re feeling lonely today, don’t forget the very first Resurrection Sunday wasn’t celebrated in a megachurch. It was celebrated quietly by two or three women who went early to the tomb to take care of Jesus’s body, and found the stone rolled away and the tomb empty.

They celebrated in Holy AWE and WONDER, just as shall we!! Christ is risen! He is risen, indeed!

— Jim Shelburne, Washington Avenue Christian Church

• • •

I do not think any one of us would prefer a quarantine over a gathering. No matter the location, God is worthy of all our praise, honor, and attention. I am reminded, daily, of the fact that "The Church never stops being the Church. Yes, Christians are away from their buildings, but we are still worshipping and serving the Resurrected Lord."

— Travis A. Bennett, Saint Stephen United Methodist Church

• • •

One of the biggest wakeup calls in Scripture is in Luke 24 — one of my favorite lines, a real slap in the face, a major reality check. The women arrive at the cemetery to see Jesus on that first Easter Sunday morning and he's not there. The angel asks them, "Why do you look for the living among the dead?"

Why are you seeking the true and eternal and very much alive among what's fake and temporary and dead? Why do you seek infinite love and power among cold indifference and death? Don't get stuck or locked in on disease and death. Don't get paralyzed or bogged down in fear and uncertainty. Don't let what's all around you and right in front of you steal away your hope or your joy. Don't let it keep you from laughing. Don't let it keep you from loving. Don't give this virus and all the problems that are coming with it more power or control than it deserves. We are Christians! This virus might kill us, but it can't hurt us! We belong to Almighty God through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus!

— Allan Stanglin, Central Church of Christ