On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring freebies to help you pass the time during the 15 days to slow the coronavirus spread.

Some of these require getting out, so be sure to observe CDC guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) while you’re doing it:

• FREE Extra Gum at CVS – If you’re trying to round up essentials, keep your eye out for this deal if you visit CVS. CVS is offering FREE Extra Gum after receiving 99 cents in Extra Bucks. See page 3 of the current CVS ad for more information.

• FREE Sling TV (Thanks to FreebieRadar.com) - Sling TV is offering a selection of its live TV, shows, and movies for FREE (https://bit.ly/2y2dI07). No credit card or registration is required. All you have to do is click “Start Watching Free” to enjoy.

• FREE Kindle ebooks (Thanks to FREEStuffTimes.com) – Although reading is its own reward, it’s even better is when it’s free. Although many might think a special device is needed to read a kindle ebook, these ebooks can also be read on your computer or mobile device with a kindle program (Download here: www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/fd/kcp). To help you take advantage of free reading material, the website FreeStuffTimes.com offers a frequently updated list of ebooks being offered by Amazon for free (https://www.freestufftimes.com/?s=kindle). The most recent listing included 85 books! As ebook prices change very frequently, always confirm that the price is $0 before you checkout. Happy Reading!

• FREE Exercise Videos from YMCA (Thanks to Freebies4Mom.com) – YMCA is offering FREE on-demand exercise videos (https://ymca360.org/on-demand#/) to keep in shape while you’re cooped up indoors

• FREE learning resources from Scholastic and BrainPOP (Thanks to FreebieShark.com) - For a limited time, Scholastic is offering kids a FREE Access to the Learn at Home Hub (classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html). The Learn at Home Hub is a virtual educational program that helps your kids stay engaged during the school closures due to coronavirus concerns. Kids can do them on their own, with their families, or with their teachers. Just find your grade level and let the learning begin. Valid for grades pre-K thru 9. In addition, BrainPop is offering free access to their resources here: go.brainpop.com/COVID19.

