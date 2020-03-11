The Old Iron Post Restaurant and Sherman Cultural Art’s District have teamed up to create a contest for a new mural design.

The mural location is the outside wall between 101 N. Travis St. and 107 N. Travis St. The size is 19 feet 1 inch long and 7 feet 3 inches tall.

“It’s a collaboration that we hope opens possibilities for aspiring artists who have dreamed of painting a mural downtown.” Says Sherry Little, owner of Old Iron Post.

Not only will Old Iron Post will pay for all paint and supplies to be used in the mural but also the winner will receive a prize.

Currently the surface is wood and may remain so but also may be another weatherproof surface suitable for painting. The mural must be created with paint that is weather resistant. They request the mural design should reflect something from the history of downtown, or be about downtown Sherman.

Artists should submit their design in color, drawn as much as possible to scale, along with the completed entry form, via email to shermanarts@austincollege.edu. Deadline for submissions is March 22nd at midnight. More information and entry form can be found at https://www.shermanarts.org/2020-mural-contest

Winner will be announced March 31 at 6 p.m. at Old Iron Post, 101 N. Travis Street.