The Life of the Ghost Town exhibition opened to a lively reception on March1. The exhibition, hosted by Ghost Town Arts Collective, is in conjunction with and part of the conclusion of the Sherman Cultural Art Districts FocalPoint! Project.

FocalPoint!’s goal is to bring images of life, architecture, and nature of Sherman, TX from the communities perspective that will tell the story of Sherman visually.

Spearheaded by FocalPoint!’s Cary Wacker and Ghost Town Director Jared Tredway, the community was encouraged to dig through their photos to present images of the personal lives of Sherman’s residents, from school games, buildings, events, personal celebrations, and even selfies.

All of these moments are captured and presented in only what can be described as a walking photo album, elegantly hung across the walls of Ghost Town. A stroll through the gallery and one can see popular hangouts, friends, parades, sporting events and beautiful images of nature that Texoma has to offer. There is a strong theme of community, love and home

The images will be on display until May 7 and some may be selected for an upcoming book to commemorate the joint project and exhibition. Ghost Town Arts Collective is located at 101 E. Jones St., Sherman, inside Ideation Station, for showings please call 903-357-5290.