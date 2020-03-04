On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring two freebies!

On top of grocery highlights, here are some additional opportunities:

• FREE Kid’s Workshop: Home Depot is hosting a FREE Kids Workshop on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. to noon. This month’s project is creating a set of binoculars. Kids will develop hands-on skills by gluing, hammering and more. With help from parents and store associates, your child will create their own pair of binoculars to take home. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a workshop apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. All Kids Workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times and children must be present at the store to participate in the workshop and receive the kit, apron and pin. Register here: http://workshops.homedepot.com/workshops/kids-workshops.

• BOGO Footlong Sub at Subway (Thanks to MoneySavingMom.com): Through March 18, Subway is offering Buy One, Get One Free footlong subs when you buy two subs online via the mobile app. No promo code needed. For more information, go here: https://www.subway.com/en-us.

• FREE Kid’s Events at Michael’s (Thanks to Freebies4Mom.com): Michael’s is holding free craft events for kids at Michaels every day from March 8-13. A parent or guardian must stay on the premises during these events. For more information: https://www.michaels.com/classes.

• Food King Daily Deals: Although their deals are excellent in general, this week’s Food King ad is featuring excellent deals that are exclusive to one day of the week. For example, tomorrow’s (3/5) offer is Kellogg’s Pop Tarts for $1.10 with an ad coupon. Compared to a good price of $2, this represents a savings of 46%! Deals this good are available every day through Tuesday (3/10) of next week. Check the current Food King ad for more information.

