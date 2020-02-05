The Sherman Community players will be performing the side-splitting comedy “Lend Me A Tenor” under the direction of Artistic Director Josh Harris this month.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Lend Me a Tenor” opens Friday and runs through Feb. 23.

The show takes place in Cleveland, Ohio, where the famous opera singer Tito Merelli, played by Travis Lyons, is set to perform that evening. He is accompanied by his passionate wife, Maria, played by Jennifer Becherer, and the aspiring but timid company assistant, Max, played by Jaden Petty, who is responsible for making sure Merelli is happy and sober enough to perform.

When a turn of events leaves Merelli out of commission, Max’s boss and general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera, portrayed by Ed Richardson, not so gently persuades Max to dress and perform as Tito. With a band of eager fans, played by Dottie Fuhr, Lisa Hebert, Carissa Thompson, and Logan Sloan, desperate to get Tito’s autograph and attention, Max’s ruse may be up before the curtain rises.

“This is a slamming door comedy! One you won’t want to miss!” sid Harris about this show. “The most exciting part of this process has been to work with an extraordinary cast of comedic geniuses! Each cast member is bringing the right flavors to create a delicious production.”

On Feb. 14-15, SCP Guild will be hosting their annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser. The fundraiser will be catered by Feast on This and audience members can enjoy the dinner before the show. More details on their website, tickets are sold separately.

Season Members can claim their tickets on Feb. 3, and general ticket sales begin Feb. 5. You may purchase your tickets online at www.scptheater.org, or call us Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 903-892-8818.