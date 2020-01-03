Laura Tolbert More Content Now

Spicy Bloody Marias

Bloody Marys, made with vodka, are well-known additions to brunch menus. For a slightly different version, choose tequila and serve Bloody Marias instead.

•64 oz. spicy V-8

•1 can beef consommé

•3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

•1 teaspoon celery salt

•A few grinds of black pepper

•Juice of one lime

•Juice of one lemon

•1 tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce

•2 teaspoons ground horseradish

•Tequila



Pour the V-8 into a large pitcher. Stir in the next eight ingredients. Pour into individual glasses and add 1 shot of tequila to each glass. We enjoy a spicy version, but you can substitute tomato juice and use the outline of ingredients above, and then adjust amounts to your taste.



If desired, rub a lemon or lime slice around the rim of the glasses. In a shallow saucer, combine salt/pepper/chili powder and dip the sides to coat. Garnish your glasses with spicy peppers, pickled okra, celery tops or lemon/lime slices.



Fiesta Frittata

A frittata is an egg-based dish similar to an omelet or crustless quiche. You can choose your favorite meats, cheese or vegetables. A frittata is not stirred, but is allowed to cook halfway through on the stovetop and then placed in the oven to finish the cooking. You’ll need an ovenproof skillet to prepare this recipe.

•2 tablespoons butter

•1/2 onion, thinly sliced

•1 green bell pepper, diced

•1 jalapeño, diced (remember: fewer seeds equals less heat)

•4 oz. ham, chopped

•Salt

•Freshly ground black pepper

•1 teaspoon smoked paprika

•1 teaspoon chili powder

•1 1/2 cup grated potatoes (use largest hole on box grater)

•3 oz. queso blanco, crumbled

•6 eggs, lightly beaten with 1/4 cup water



Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a 10-inch, non-stick skillet, melt butter and add onions and peppers and cook for 5 minutes over medium-high heat until veggies are softened. Add ham, salt, pepper and spices, and sauté for a few more minutes. Add the grated potatoes and stir to blend together well with the ham and veggies. Reduce heat to medium and let potatoes soften and cook for about 3 minutes. Add the crumbled cheese on top and do not stir.



Next, add the beaten eggs/water mixture. Do not stir.



Place skillet in the oven and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until eggs are cooked through and the top is browned.



Remove from the oven and carefully slip a spatula around the edges. Slide the frittata out of the skillet onto a cutting surface.



Cut into slices and serve.



Baked Jalapeño Cheese Grits

For the perfect side dish, try this recipe from “The Southern Living Cookbook: 1,250 Recipes for Everyday Cooking.”

•1 (32 oz.) container of chicken broth

•1 3/4 cup quick-cooking grits, uncooked

•1/2 cup butter

•1 medium onion, chopped

•2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced

•1 large red or green bell pepper, chopped

•2 garlic cloves, pressed

•2 cups (8 oz.) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

•2 cups (8 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese

•5 large eggs, lightly beaten

•1/4 teaspoon salt



Bring broth to a boil in a large saucepan and stir in the grits.



Reduce heat and simmer, occasionally stirring, 5 minutes. Cover and remove from heat.



Melt butter in a large skillet; add chopped onion and next 3 ingredients, and sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in cheddar cheeses, eggs and salt.



Pour in a lightly greased 9-by-13-inch baking dish.



Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until set; serve immediately.



