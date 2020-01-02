The Sam Rayburn State Historical Site in Bonham will be celebrating Sam Rayburn’s birthday this Saturday. The event will include tours of the family home, reflections of how his birthday was celebrated with memorable “Rayburnisms” as well as cake, cookies and refreshments.

Cameras are welcomed to record the celebration and event.

“For Sam’s 138th birthday we will have guided tours every 45 minutes starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. with cake being served at 10:30 a.m. We hope to bring to life for the community the ways Sam celebrated his birthday,” says Kathy Lathen, educator and interpreter for the Sam Rayburn State Historical Site.

“You cannot be a leader, and ask other people to follow you, unless you know how to follow, too,” is just one of many quotes from Sam Rayburn, affectionately known as “Rayburnisms,” that will be apart of the event at the historic site.

Samuel Taliaferro “Sam” Rayburn was a Democratic lawmaker from Bonham. He served as the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives for 17 years, the longest tenure in that position in U.S. history. In his time, many sources have said he was well-liked by his peers and was known as “the most impressive person in Congress.”

The Sam Rayburn State Historic Site tells the story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century. The 1916 two story home as been preserved, containing all the original Rayburn furnishings and housewares. The Sam Rayburn State Historic Site is one of 31 historic attractions operated by the Texas Historical Commission.

Tours will be held at 10a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:15 p.m.and the last at 2 p.m.

This family-friendly event is open to the public.

The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site is located at 890 West Highway 56 in Bonham. For more information please visit www.visitsamrayburnhouse.com.