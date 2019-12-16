The men sentenced to death in Tennessee live for years locked inside Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

They grow old as their time on death row stretches for years and then decades while lawyers exhaust court appeals and fight to spare them.

It is in that in-between, the uncertain expanse from death sentence to execution, when some religious Tennesseans feel compelled to reach out to these men — strangers whose lives the state defines by heinous crimes — and become their friends.

Dan Mann gathers with protesters outside Riverbend Maximum Security Institution during the execution of Stephen Michael West in Nashville on Aug. 15.

Dan Mann, who visits with condemned inmate Larry McKay, points to Jesus’ teachings to visit prisoners and refers to a gospel of proximity to explain it.

“God left heaven, came to Earth and spent time with human beings. That’s the story of our faith,” said Mann, a Christian who grew up in theologically conservative churches.

“It is us going into prison and being in proximity with these prisoners that has caused us to have an understanding of that particular gospel. It will change your life. It will change your perspective and it will alter your paradigm.”

Mann and his wife, Bethany, live in Nashville and started meeting with McKay nearly nine years ago. McKay was convicted in the 1981 shooting deaths of two Shelby County store clerks and his stint on death row has been one of the longest in Tennessee. He has become an important part of the Manns’ lives through regular phone calls and visits.

Six executions since 2018

It is not unheard of for these personal connections to grow into long relationships despite violent criminal histories, the pall of death decrees and the cold rigidity of prison. And even executions can feel indefinitely delayed as the rhythms of daily life run parallel to the slow-moving court system.

But the doom that lays ahead came into focus on Aug. 9, 2018, the moment inmate Billy Ray Irick died after prison officials injected a lethal dose of chemicals into his veins, and it has sharpened in the months that followed.

Irick, convicted in 1986 of the rape and murder of 7-year-old Paula Dyer, was the first person Tennessee put to death in nearly nine years. In the months since, the state has carried out five more executions. One more is scheduled for 2020.

It is a pace that sets Tennessee apart from much of the U.S. as more states shift away from capital punishment altogether.

Tennessee officials appear committed to the current trajectory. Attorney General Herbert Slatery asked the Tennessee Supreme Court in September to set execution dates for nine more death row inmates. Republican Gov. Bill Lee has yet to use his clemency powers to stop the executions that have happened under his watch. Former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, who completed his final term in 2019, did not use his either.

This new, rapid rate of executions is also an unprecedented experience for many who have built personal connections with death row inmates in recent decades.

Currently, there are 53 inmates, including one woman, on death row in Tennessee.

Lee Hall, who died Dec. 5 by electric chair, was the latest inmate to have his death sentence carried out. Convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Traci Crozier in 1991, he was the 138th person put to death in Tennessee since 1916. With a 40-year break that ended in 2000, an overwhelming majority of those executions happened before 1961.

Death row visitors impacted as executions resume in Tennessee

“It feels like a machine that gets going and it’s almost impossible to stop, although the governor could stop it,” the Rev. Amy Howe said.

The retired Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) minister visits with Nicholas Todd Sutton, the next inmate scheduled to die in Tennessee. While serving a life sentence in the slaying of his grandmother, Sutton was convicted in the 1985 stabbing death of another inmate and put on death row.

Howe, who lives in Memphis, started corresponding with Sutton about 14 years ago after being paired with him through a death row visitor program.

She decided to visit Sutton because of a longstanding interest in prison ministry and a belief in the importance of being with the least of these. Her husband and now grown children also developed a relationship with Sutton.

People listen to speakers talk during a vigil at Fisk University Memorial Chapel on on Aug. 9, 2018, as Billy Ray Irick is executed at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. Irick, who was convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a seven-year-old Knox County girl, died by lethal injection.

(Photo: Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean)

Rules apply and an approval process is in place, but inmates in Tennessee prisons are allowed to add people other than family members to their visitor lists. The Tennessee Department of Correction also has a volunteer program, which gives approved people — including chaplains offering religious services — access to death row.

“We’re grateful for those who are serving,” said the Rev. Robert Hill, the department of correction’s coordinator for volunteer and religious services.

“Even though a person might be on death row, they’re still yet alive and is still a human and still have the right to a sense of human and tangible life.”

Kevin Riggs, pastor at Franklin Community Church, joins other protesters outside the execution of Stephen Michael West at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Aug. 15.

Kevin Riggs, pastor at Franklin Community Church, joins other protesters outside the execution of Stephen Michael West at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Aug. 15.

(Photo: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean)

Hill said about 4,000 volunteers serve statewide and roughly 175 of those are at Riverbend in Nashville, but he did not know exactly how many work with death row inmates.

The Rev. Kevin Riggs, pastor of Franklin Community Church, is one of them. He ministers to prisoners on death row along with inmate Kevin Burns, who was ordained a pastor through Riggs’ church. Burns was given a death sentence in the 1992 murder of a 17-year-old.

Riggs, whose church is affiliated with the National Association of Free Will Baptists, felt called to minister on death row. He said evangelism is always important, but they are practicing what he called a “ministry of presence.”

“Our purpose is to be there for the guys, wherever they are spiritually, and listen to them and love them and pray with them and encourage them. We will most definitely talk about Jesus, but we do so on their terms, and we don’t proselytize,” Riggs said.

Hill did not know how many visitors meet with death row inmates.

Connecting visitors to those on death row

Although it is not the only avenue to visitation, a group of Tennesseans have helped connect willing visitors with interested death row prisoners for decades.

The Rev. Joe Ingle, a United Church of Christ minister in Nashville and a longtime death penalty abolitionist, helped start the visitation on death row program in the 1970s. He estimates that more than 30 people visit with condemned prisoners today because of it.

“As I understand what Jesus says, he doesn’t want you to sit around twiddling your thumbs. He wants you to act,” Ingle said. “You act out of love and compassion and justice and ultimately reconciliation.”

It is not a requirement, but the vast majority of the men and women who visit do so for religious reasons, Ingle said. Many are Christian, including Episcopalians and Roman Catholics whose religious traditions oppose the death penalty, but not all.

Rev. Joe Ingle stands near the entrance of Riverbend Maximum Security Institution on Dec. 3 in Nashville. Ingle has been involved in death row ministry in Tennessee for years. He is motivated by his faith to build relationship and minister to those who are living on death row.

Ingle helped connect Pat Halper, a Nashville woman who belongs to a Reform Judaism congregation in the city, with Jewish inmate David Keen. He was sentenced to death in the 1990 rape and strangulation of 8-year-old Ashely Nicole “Nikki” Read.

Halper, motivated by her religious beliefs and interest in criminal justice, started visiting Keen before the recent string of executions began. The weight of what likely lays ahead overwhelmed Halper as she sat in a vigil service on the night Irick was executed.

“Just the idea that I could be sitting there one day when it’s happening to him, I just can’t imagine,” Halper said. “I really can’t imagine.”

But Halper is not the only visitor feeling the emotional weight of these unique relationships.

Howe said her family is already grieving over Sutton, who she says is a completely different person today. It started when they found out his execution was set for Feb. 20, 2020.

“I feel for every human being who is executed and their family, but with Nick it’s like losing a family member. We are all crying about it,” Howe said. “To know that your family member or your friend is going to have their life extinguished when it doesn’t have to, that’s I think what makes it so incredibly different and painful.”

The victims of death penalty crimes are never far from Howe’s mind either.

“The victim comes first. When we have a vigil the first thing we do is talk about the victim and honor their life because, if all human life is precious, certainly theirs is precious,” Howe said. “It doesn’t have to be an either-or situation. You can be outraged that someone lost their life to violence — and I am — but you can also see the value in the perpetrator.”

The executions are taking a toll on Ingle, too.

He realized he needed trauma therapy and sought professional help after serving as the spiritual adviser for Edmund Zagorski, who was electrocuted Nov. 1, 2018. Zagorski was sentenced to death in the 1983 killings of two men.

“It’s like being in an emotional vice and somebody is grinding it shut,” Ingle said.

As spiritual adviser, Ingle spent time with Zagorski while he was on death watch, which is the final 72-hours before an execution. He was moved to death watch twice because Haslam delayed Zagorski’s execution 10 days so the state could prepare the electric chair.

Ingle, who feels a responsibility toward other visitors, started planning workshops to help.

“We have to equip ourselves to deal with the new reality,” Ingle said.

Channeling visits into opposition

The resuming of executions in Tennessee has also prompted many who have built relationships with death row inmates to channel their energy into efforts aimed at stopping capital punishment in the state.

Some started visiting and volunteering on death row with their opposition to the death penalty fully realized.

Others say they had not given much thought to it, but their first-hand experiences with the condemned prisoners prompted them to learn more about how the system works. Many wind up deciding it’s an immoral and unfair punishment.

They have joined letter-writing campaigns and organizations like Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, participated in marches and made appeals to the governor asking for death sentences to be commuted to life without parole.

On the nights of executions, many visitors and volunteers assemble outside Riverbend to protest and pray, remembering victims and bearing witness as the state puts inmates to death. There is a sense of community at these solemn vigils as they are brought together by their shared experiences.

John and Pam Dysinger stood in the cold on Dec. 5 alongside dozens of others as Hall’s death sentence was carried out. The Williamsport couple visited with death row inmate and fellow Seventh-day Adventist Don Johnson for years.

Johnson, who was sentenced to death for killing his wife in 1984, was executed on May 16. Before he died, Johnson asked the Dysingers not to forget about the other men on death row.

They are now learning more about how to get involved and plan to start visiting another inmate on death row in the future. John Dysinger encourages others do the same thing.

“The saying, ‘It’s better to have loved and lost than never loved at all,’ we still get choked up when we think of Don and our friendship with him. But as Pam said, we have no regrets, even though it involved pain and loss,” John Dysinger said in a phone interview.

“What we gained was much more than what we lost,” Pam Dysinger said.