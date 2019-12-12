It is that time of the year when people like to make lists and go back through the biggest and best of the year that is about to close out. Librarians at both the Sherman Public Library and the Denison Public Library took some time out to discuss the most checked out books for each library for the year. They were asked to break those books down by adult fiction, adult non-fiction, young adult and children’s books.

In Sherman, Library Services Administrator Melissa Eason said a lot of different factors go into making a book popular.

“Our list does not always have the same as other surrounding libraries or best-seller lists. I think there are probably several factors,” She said.

“One thing is the number of titles that we get. When a best-seller comes out, especially one from an author with a popular series, many people want that book at the same time. The library cannot afford to purchase 8 copies, even if they would all check out. The problem would be that a year later, we’d have (eight) copies and not know what to do with them. In order to help with this dilemma, we lease books from a company called McNaughton. We still don’t get (eight) copies, but we might get (three). So, the statistics would be higher if we had more copies during because of the demand. Sometimes a book in demand is not one that we had predicted, so we have not purchased additional copies. We might purchase additional later to meet the demand.”

She said word of mouth is a major factor in what is popular. “A friend’s recommendation is trusted when choosing a book. Many of the books that I read are ones that are recommended by a friend rather than a best-seller’s list.”

Then, she said, things like television series or movies can increase a book’s popularity, as can news events and pop culture. “When someone famous dies suddenly or there is a scandal, readers become interested. Series like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings are examples of books that had already been popular as books, but find a new popularity when movies come out. For some time, books by various authors, featuring zombies, became more popular than usual, most likely a result of the popularity of the show Walking Dead.”

Finally, she said, what is purchased by the library can also be a factor in a book’s popularity.

“As purchasers, we try to anticipate what our readers will want. We obviously can’t buy everything. We will often purchase things that are on the best-seller’s list or are recommended in publications. So library users pick their the books from what we have made available. We try to pick books that represent views and tastes of what we think our patrons want.”

Sherman Adult Fiction

In Sherman, the most popular fiction book of the year for adult readers was “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci.

The rest of the top five in that category included “The Reckoning” by John Grisham, “Ambush” by James Patterson, “Past Tense” by Lee Child, and “Look Alive Twenty-Five” by Janet Evanovich.

On the non-fiction side of things, Eason said adults kept former First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” in heavy rotation. It was the number one book for that category. Joining the former first lady on that list were “Guinness World Records 2019,” “Bonnie & Clyde & Marie : A Sister’s Perspective on the Notorious Barrow Gang” by Jonathan Davis,

“The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, and “Dreyer’s English : An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style” by Benjamin Dreyer.

Young Adult Fiction

Young Adults, Eason said, kept “Drama” by Raina Telgemeier flying in and out of the library in 2019. Rounding out that list were “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts I & II” by J.K. Rowling, “Divergent” by Veronica Roth, “City of Bones” by Cassandra Clare, and “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” by J.K. Rowling.

Children’s Books

Young readers, Eason said, showed their love of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle by making it the most checked out book of the year. It was joined on that list by “Fly Guy and the Frankenfly” by Tedd Arnold, “Dog Man Unleashed” by Dav Pilkey, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney, and “Fly Guy Meets Fly Girl” by Tedd Arnold.

Associate Director Steve McGowen of the Denison Library said when ordering books for the library, they consider topical interest, critical and popular acclaim, and gaps in the collection.

“Our book vendors supply lists of popular books from across the country along with award winners. We look at prize winners, but do not necessarily order from those, depends on the book. The number of copies ordered is a judgement call,” McGowen said. He added that they also use the McNaughton service to temporarily have extra copies of very popular books.

“We also look at the books in the other two library’s in the BARR system, Sherman and Grayson College. If they have copies of the book in question we use the number of copies in the system as a guide to how many we will order. Patrons can call or come by the library and fill out a slip for book requests. We cannot promise we will order a book, but if it fits in our collection we usually do,” he said.

Denison Lending Services Supervisor Kimberly Parks said the following were the most checked out books from the Denison Public Library this year.

Denison Adult Fiction

In adult fiction, “The Hobbit; or There and Back Again, By J.R.R. Tolkien, “Hocus Pocus,” by Kurt Vonnegut, “Crazy Rich Asians,” by Kevin Kwan, “The Deadliest Bite” by Jennifer Rardin, “Angelology: a Novel,” by Danielle Trussoni, “Ashley Bell: a Novel,” by Dean R. Koontz, “Salvation,” by Erica Stevens, “Refugee” by Erica Stevens, “Renegade,” by Erica Stevens, and “Angelopolis” by Danielle Trussoni were the most checked out books of the year.

Adult Non-fiction

Denison’s top books in the adult non-fiction category were “The Ancient Sun Kingdoms of the Americas: Aztec, Maya, Inca,” by Victor Wolfgang Von Hagen; “The Memory Workbook: Breakthrough Techniques to Exercise Your Brain and Improve Your Memory,” by Douglas J. Mason, “Mastering Online Research: A Comprehensive Guide To Effective And Efficient Search Strategies,” by Maura D. Shaw; “American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America,” by Michelle Obama; “The Organic Composting Handbook: Techniques For A Healthy, Abundant Garden,” by Dede Cummings; “All About Ground Covers,” by Monica Moran Brandies; “The Postage Stamp Vegetable Garden: Grow Tons of Organic Vegetables in Tiny Spaces and Containers,” by Karen Newcomb; “All About Perennials,” by A. Cort Sinnes; “Creative Learning Activities for Young Children,” by Judy Herr, and “Letting Everything Become Your Teacher: 100 Lessons in Mindfulness,” by Jon Kabat-Zinn.

Young Adult Ficition

Parks said young adults kept the following books coming in and going out the past year including, “The Fault In Our Stars by John Green; “Three Dark Crowns,” by Kendare Blake; “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” by J.K. Rowling; “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” by Ransom Riggs; “The Bone Witch,” by Rin Chupeco; “Moon Chosen,” by P.C. Cast; “Midnight Thief,” by Livia Blackburne; “Daughter of Dusk,” by Livia Blackburne; “We Hunt the Flame,” by Hafsah Faizal and “The Tiger at Midnight,” by Swati Teerdhala.

Children’s Books

Younger readers in Denison kept those library cards humming by checking out, “The Cat in the Hat,” by Dr. Seuss; “Horton Hatches the Egg,” by Dr. Seuss; “Disney Scary Storybook Collection,” by various authors; “Please, Mr. Panda,” by Steve Antony; “What Pet Should I Get?” by Dr. Seuss; “Dragons Love Tacos,” by Adam Rubin; “Fancy Nancy,” by Jane O’Connor; “Be Brave, Little Penguin,” by Giles Andreae; “What Do You Do If Your House Is a Zoo?” by John Kelly and Steph Laberis; and “Creepy Pair of Underwear!” by Aaron Reynolds.