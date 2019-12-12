The story of Mary and Joseph takes some unexpected turns during their engagement. We may read the story as one that is so familiar to us that it registers as sweet and almost magical, as many people may look back on their own engagements as being warmer, more romantic, and free of any complications than what was actually the case.

For Mary to be promised to Joseph may have meant that their families had made the arrangements for them to be married. For a young woman to find herself pregnant before marriage would have been scandalous then. The consequences could have been quite extreme.

The rule of the day was that Mary, like the woman caught in adultery and brought before Jesus during his ministry, could have been stoned to death upon the disclosure of this news. Joseph had the right to see that this brutal action was taken. But Matthew tells us that Joseph, being a righteous man, was not willing to disgrace her by betraying this apparent indiscretion.

Joseph went above the requirements of the law by deciding to dismiss her quietly. News would spread quickly enough when her pregnancy began to show, along with the break in their betrothal. He exercised a kind of righteousness that wasn’t required by the law, even though this level of graciousness would have still presented Mary with likely being shunned by her community, maybe even her family, and reckoned her to a much harder life of caring for a child as an unwed mother.

Then Joseph has a dream and receives a message. The child that Mary is carrying is of the Holy Spirit, and is to be named Emmanuel, “God is with us.” When Joseph wakes up from this dream he must have nearly leapt out of bed. He certainly went in a completely different direction from quietly dismissing his fiancé.

Joseph leapt to a whole new level of righteousness. He paid no attention to the standards of the law. He no longer considered the minimal requirements or even the quiet standard of dismissing Mary. He acted on the righteousness of love by going far above and beyond the law to make her his wife, and then to give the child his name, which was to legitimize this pregnancy and birth in the eyes of everyone in the community.

There are times when we may become concerned about justice. When we may feel good about meeting what the law requires. It may be that there are harsh things about the law. But, if that is what’s permitted, we can claim its legitimacy and feel good about being right.

Later in the story after Jesus’ birth, we will hear about Herod the Great feeling threatened by the news of the birth of a king who may one day become his rival. Herod orders the killing of all the male babies under 2 years of age. It’s a horrifying decree. But the words of a tyrant, once spoken, can become law. And the law can then be enforced. The consequences may be terrible, but they are legitimized by the law. That doesn’t make them right or righteous.

There may be circumstances that come to mind that are connected with the abuse of children that are made legal, whether they are to deter immigration or compel people to reconsider their actions. That doesn’t make them right.

Other laws may be enacted to no longer allow single mothers or underemployed families to receive assistance for food. Most recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program receive no more than $309 per month for a family of four. I don’t think people willingly choose not to work in order to receive a supplement of $309 to feed their family. It is legal to change these rules. To do so, particularly as we approach Christmas, doesn’t make it right.

As we draw near the Christmas story and look closely at the crèche where we find a poor and hungry family in a vulnerable place, and then raise our gaze to vulnerable people around us, what are the circumstances we may see that call us to do more than what the law requires? What are the situations that beckon us to exercise a new level of righteousness for ourselves and for our nation? What message might come to us that would cause us to leap up from a dream to do such unexpected things that the very words “God is with us,” would tumble from our lips?

Joseph’s example calls us to a new level of doing what is right, of going above and beyond the law to the point that it may be possible to change the law itself. And then we may know a kind of righteousness that becomes the embodiment of grace.

Lander Bethel is the minister of Grand Avenue Presbyterian Church in Sherman and First Presbyterian Church in Denison. He earned a doctoral degree in ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Genna, live in Sherman. They have three sons. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.