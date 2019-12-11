Anikah Eason, 22, is a multi-media artist from Sherman.

Daughter of Deion Eason, a custodian at Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center in Sherman and Melissa McRae Eason, the director at Sherman Public Library, Anikah Eason has been drawing as long as she can remember. A long time art lover, she didn’t really start pursuing it as a career until a little over a year ago.

“I really didn’t think I’d enjoy it near as much if I turned it into work,” Eason said. “It turns out that I’m just happy if I make art, regardless of what it’s for.”

Her paintings are mainly acrylic with occasional mixed media.

One of her favorite pieces of work is an acrylic painting that remains untitled. It is based on the lead singer of a band she went to see a few years back and is still her favorite because she loves the bright pinks and blues she used to capture his essence.

Another painting of hers was recently on display at the Ghost Town Art’s Collective. A self-portrait, “To: Bea, From: Sheba” is based on a book of poetry called Listen to the Warm by Rod McKuen. The book resonated with her in middle school and has long been a favorite. Both lovers of the ocean she incorporated that into her portrait as well as pieces of his poetry and as well as an inscription from inside her book “To: Bea, From: Sheba”.

“Some people find his poetry kind of cheesy, but I can relate to that same romantic outlook,” she said. “The beauty lies in the details and that’s what we both bring out in our art.”

When it comes to pursing her art, her biggest issue is that she wants to do everything. With so many mediums to choose from in art it’s been hard for her to sit down and concentrate on one project and master any one technique specifically.

So she continues to experiment in many mediums.

“I’ve just started dabbling in clay, and I can’t wait to incorporate it into some of my art!” Eason said brightly.

When she’s not painting, you can find her honing her graphic design and animation skills.

“If you want to do something, just go and do it,” she said. “It’ll save you time and worry in the long run.”

Eason added that with her hopes of going to college, she wants to major in the arts and continuing her passion.

You can commission your own painting from Anikah Eason by email at anikahsliloddities@gmail.com.

