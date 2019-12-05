I am writing this from Colorado. On Thanksgiving Day, my newest grandchild was born, a girl, Micah Annmarie. I didn’t get to come up here to meet her until Monday, and it was a joyous introduction for me. Micah is a precious gift from God to our family.

Her soon to be six-year-old brother, Malachi, was glad I got to be there, too. On Sunday, my wife took him to church and Sunday school. (She was able to be here for the birth.) They heard that when Jesus was born, he was placed in a manger with straw in it. Malachi said, “I would never lay Micah down in straw!”

When I heard that story, I was reminded of how blessed we are, but also of the tremendous sacrifices our Lord was willing to make to come down here to be our Savior. It started with Him laying aside the power He has as the Lord of all so that He could be conceived in the womb of young Mary, born in the same way Micah was, but in poverty and crude surroundings. He was not raised in a palace with great wealth, but in the most humble of circumstances.

He lived His entire life that way. He was a man of the people. But He was also God Himself who had come down here to be with us. The name “Immanuel” literally means “God with us.” And He came to be with us for a specific reason: to save us from our sins.

As a man, He could pay the penalty for man’s sin. As God, He could make complete payment for the sins of the world. So that is what He did. It had been promised since Eve and Adam first sinned, and was accomplished through His conception, birth, perfect life, suffering and death. But wait…there’s more.

After He made the payment for the sins of the world, He rose from death in victory on the third day. This assures us that we will also overcome death by virtue of our faith in Him.

All this is why we celebrate His birth every year. As we make our preparations for that celebration, may the birth announcement of the angels to the shepherds fill your lives and hearts again: “ Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”

Thank God He was willing to be placed in that straw.

Michael Mattil is the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Denison. He can be reached at pastor@glcdenison.org. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.