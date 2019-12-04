SCP Theatricks are at it again with a show that will please everyone in the family. The musical Miracle on 34th Street is adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the Novel by Valentine Davies and based upon the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Pictures.

Leading the show area Assistant Director Amber Harrington and Artistic Director Josh Harris.

“This a great family show because there is a character for everyone,” Harrison said. “Parents can identify with the adults and the business of the season, but can easily be reminded what the holidays are truly about! The kids will love the festive and jolly elves and, of course, Santa!”

While many people may have seen the classic year after year on television there is a difference to seeing it live. This adaptation is not only a musical but it’s set against a modern backdrop so you can expect a few surprises that you won’t get from the film.

“There is an energy that can only be felt in a theater space,” Harrington said. “Live actors and audience take the storytelling to a whole new level! Specifically, to our production, we have created an immersive environment. The moment you walk into the lobby, you can feel Christmas and the holiday spirit!”

SCP is fueled by volunteers, the community,and at the core family. There are many families performing together and you can see the cast and crew truly enjoying working together.

”It’s been such a joy to see moms, sons, dads, daughters, uncles, nieces, and cousins having fun and learning together,” Harris said.

Also please note you can be apart of their next production. Auditions for Lend Me a Tenor are December 16-17. Auditions for Steel Magnolias and Mamma Mia are coming soon.

Miracle on 34th Street I is running weekends Dec. 6-22. On the Dc. 15 and Dec. 22, they will be hosting a Cookies with Santa pre-show where you can meet Santa, have your photo taken with him and the Elves as well as enjoying an endless amount of sweet treats and drinks.

You can purchase tickets by calling the box office 903-892-8818 or going online at scptheater.org.