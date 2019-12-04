Jean Roelke of Ghost Town Arts Collective started Poetry Jam a few years ago with Janet Karam, Ruth Nuckols Cox Williams. They ended up forming a small group who met regularly that included author John West, Richard Davis, a professor in the English department at Grayson College, and author Peter Anderson among others.

Poetry Jam will meet once a month throughout the year at Ghost Town Arts Collective, located t 101 East Jones, St, Sherman, TX 75090. Opening night is Friday December 6th from 6-8:30 p.m.

The group took a break when life threw them some curve balls; they are now looking to get Poetry Jam up and running again with their opening night coinciding with Ghost Town Arts Collective Winters Exhibit.

A poetry jam is an open mic get-together where local poets and poetry lovers can share their work with a receptive audience. They are hoping to hear poetry, short stories, flash fiction, improve performances, as well as rap or hip-hop. They want to include local writers with many diverse voices who are willing to share their work and expressing their needs with the community.

“So many people secretly write poetry. Poets and writers are found in all walks of life, making a living in so many different ways,” said Roelke. “Writers are often compelled to write and will find a way to express their thoughts and feelings, even if they never share it with anyone. Having open readings will provide a space and time for the kind of sharing and community building that grows relationships and develops local voices.”

For people attending their first Poetry Jam know that it is about sharing, so speak loudly and slowly. The audience is encouraging, friendly and wants to enjoy your work. Be sure to come early and sign up if you want to read. There will be time for 15 readers at the first event. Their will be a microphone and amplifier.

“This is a welcoming open event,” said Roelke. “We want to hear your voice!”

The event is free but they do request individuals get tickets online for a head count. Free tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/poetry-jams-open-mic-night-tickets-80969402663