Now that December has arrived, Christmas is just around the corner and area cities and towns are getting into the spirit of the holiday with parades and other city-wide events. Please find below some information on a few of the area parades and other events planned to welcome the season of cheer and joy.

On Dec. 3. Collinsville’s annual tree lighting and Christmas on the Square will feature a chili supper, live music, and pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

On Dec. 5, the city of Denison will host its 85th Christmas parade. The theme for the parade will be “Winter Wonderland, A Christmas Celebration.” The parade begins at 6:15 p.m. A post by the Denison Chamber of Commerce says that Denison’s first Christmas parade was held on Dec. 7, 1934.

Denison Chamber President Diana Theall said there will be approximately 100 entrants in the parade including a number of bands. She said the parade route will change a little bit this year due to the fire in downtown in October. The route will jog around that block and end up back on track. People, she said, will still be able to get to Heritage Park, but the 300 block will be blocked off to vehicle traffic.

Whitesboro will also hold their annual salute to Christmas on Dec. 5. Whitesboro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director LaDonna Milner said the event will begin with live music in the median on Main Street with Southern Sonlight Quartet, Mary Faye Jackson, Bev McCann, Jim Sheldon and Trumpter Paul Terrell. There will be seating available. At 5:30 p.m. the free carriage rides will begin. The tree lighting starts at 6 p.m. and the parade begins at 6:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is Merry and Bright and the line up will be at Otis and College streets. The Whitesboro Community Choir will provide seasonal music at the First United Methodist Church starting at 7 p.m. At that same time, the live nativity will take place at the corner of Center and Main streets. Downtown stores will be open late for shopping and Santa will be on hand for visits and refreshments. There will be a free gift drawing at 7:30 p.m.

The city of Sherman’s parade will take place on Dec. 7 and this year’s theme is “Christmas in the Movies” and it promises to bring out a memories and feels from the crowd. Sherman Tourism Manager Sarah McRae said there are generally about 100 entrants in the city’s Christmas parade and that will include a number of bands. She said the parade will begin at 6 p.m. and the line up will start at 4 p.m. In between, she said, judges will be faced with the arduous task of picking the best float and other awards which will be announced during the parade. She said this year the announcers for the parade will watch from the deck at Fullbelli’s.

The city of Pottsboro will welcome the holiday season with a tree lighting event on Dec. 12. The fun will start in Friendship Park at 5:30 p.m. with a tree lighting and a visit from someone who lives way up North and dresses all in red. Those who attend the event will have the opportunity to purchase hot chocolate and coffee from a gourmet food truck and several businesses in the city will be open late for shopping.

Howe’s Christmas Parade and Rockin Around the Christmas Tree celebration will take place on Dec. 14 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Van Alstyne will also toast the holiday season with its Christmas parade on Dec. 14. The event will start at 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Town.” The parade line up will begin at 1 p.m.

Tom Bean’s parade also takes place on Dec. 14, but is a morning event. Line up at 10:30 and parade starts at 11 a.m.