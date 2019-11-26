It is time again for The Altrusa Club of Sherman to host its annual Christmas Pilgrimage.

The event will be held from 2-5 p.m. Dec. 8.

Following the tour, there will be a tea and silent auction with Christmas tree displays at The Renaissance, 3701 Loy Lake Road. Advanced tickets are $12 and on the day of the event, tickets are $15. All proceeds go to endowed scholarships at Grayson Community Collge, Austin College and several local charities.

Ron and Tamie Odom, 2511 Hidden Valley, Sherman

Built in 2001 the Odom House sits on a corner lot in Laurel Creek. With natural lighting, hardwood floors and a kitchen that opens into a cozy living room, this home is build on memories made and more to come. Tamie Odom, curator of Sparrow’s Art Gallery has her hand in every aspect of décor blending classic refinement and homemade comfort effortlessly. The holidays are ready to be celebrated with friends and family as every room is lightly touched with Christmas decor. Upstairs hails a large sitting area with artfully placed books surrounded by unique guest bedrooms, a large home office and of course, an artist studio.

“We have one decorated tree because that’s the way it was when we were growing up. But that tree is very special to us. It holds four generations of memories!” Says Tamie Odom of their prized Christmas Tree.

Ronnie and Brina Dutton, 2400 Creekbend Circle, Sherman

This home was built in 2007 and purchased in 2015 by Ronnie and Brina Dutton this 5,533 square foot home is built in a suburban neighborhood with more of a park setting. Sitting on nearly 8 acres of land this executive two-story home is grand in every aspect, from the driveway to the backyard. Upon walking in a large sitting room welcomes you immediately, covered in hardwood floors, bookcases and a fireplace that Santa could fit in comfortably. With an open dining room and top of the line commercial kitchen there is no expense spared to the love of entertaining.

”The most important aspect of our home is that people feel a big warm welcome when they walk through our doors. That doesn’t have as much to do with the physical house that you live in, but rather the spirit of joy and love that you pour in to your family and to other people.“ says Brina Dutton

Kent and Karla Hughlett, 529 S. Crockett St., Sherman

Frank Kote, a businessman in Sherman, built the home on 529 S. Crockett Street in 1910. It has been sold several times since then and sat vacant for a while until 2013 with the Hughletts purchased it to completely restore it to it’s former glory. Their goal is to turn it into a Bed and Breakfast. The architecture of the home is a mix of Spanish Colonial Revival and Prairie Style, possessing very ornate, pressed tin ceilings, original inlaid hardwood floors and seven unique intricately tiled fireplaces. The historical home and rich details beautifully complement seasonal decorations, including Christmas décor, “ I go overboard with it.” Karla admits

Fred and Jamie Peratta, 2921 Sedalia Trail

The house was built in 2009 and has a commercial kitchen, two bedrooms, a game room and a three-car garage. The home has all hardwood floors, plantain shutters and granite countertops.