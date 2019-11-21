The Boys And Girls Club of Denison is celebrating two championship wins in its 2019 volleyball league.

The Lady Rams, composed of fifth and sixth grade girls, won the varsity division with a 12-0 record. Players include Presley Lake, Hayden Hickman, Tynslie Adcock, Starlyn Schnitker, Gabi Moreno, Kanyon Vogel, Gabby Russell, Dandree Meeks and Olivia and Peyton Swindall.

The team is coached by Jasara Russell, Ashley Adcock, Erin Schnitker and Bobby and Saundra Hinsley.

The Ramcats, composed of third and fourth grade girls, won the junior varsity division with a 9-0 record. Players include Clara Bitros, Landry Garner, Bella Bennett, Elle Lake, McKenna Scoggins, Kaydence Thomas, Paisley Blevins, Ali Hinsley, Bristyn Heffley, Madison McCullough, Bella Bossen and Emma Schnitker.

The team is coached by Saundra and Bobby Hinsley.