The musical lineup has been released for the upcoming #DenisonForward concert taking place Sunday at Heritage Park.The concert will benefit the people and businesses who were displaced due to the fire that hit downtown Denison last month and will include a number of local and regional bands with ties to the community who have all decided to donate their time for the show.

There will also be a silent auction taking place at city hall located at 300 West Main Street.

The concert will have bands and artists playing in 30-minute sets with some solo artists from various bands performing during a few of those sets.

The line up starts with Bent Creek at 2 p.m. followed by Sawyer Guymon, BluRock, Greg Guymon, Dustin Perkins Band, Sawyer Guymon again, Ed Burleson, Grey Guymon again, Jarod Mitchell Band, Emmaline Hill, Jason Tally, Emmaline Hill again, Mockingbird, Austin Michael, Casey Baker, Austin Michael again and finally Sideshow Drifters wrapping things up.

The show is set to conclude by 8 p.m. and will feature local vendors providing concessions as well as the Downtown Denison Inc. benefit T-shirts being sold to raise funds for those who had been impacted by the fire.

Tickets are $10 per adult with children under 10 getting in for free.

Gates will open at one with music set to begin at 2 p.m. The silent auction at city hall will run from 2-5 p.m.

For additional info call Denison Live at 903-464-4452 or visit http://www.DenisonLive.com. The proceeds will be deposited into the #DenisonForward account at First United Bank.