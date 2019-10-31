As a child in the 60s and 70s, Todd Oliver would watch ventriloquists on television and would become hooked on the family-friendly comedy and charm. He went to a library and found some books on ventriloquism and learned the basics. When he was 10 years old he was gifted a dummy for Christmas. Three days later his father would die from cancer.

Working on his ventriloquism and the dummy helped him deal with the loss of his father. Discovering that he could bring joy to others, he started volunteering at shows in schools, nursing homes and hospitals. The audience was his greatest teacher. Years later, he met a professional ventriloquist who encouraged him and taught him a more.

In his early 20s, he became a professional ventriloquist.

From 1990-1996, Oliver appeared on The General Jackson Showboat in Nashville. Being in Nashville, he was able to get booked on the local network television shows. The shows all went well but he felt he needed something different. He needed to add something to his act.

“I came up with this idea and was encouraged by some great circus act friends The Villums, and a great English singer Jon Washington,” he said.

These close friends helped him with the ideas and then a magician friend named Maverick helped him in creating the illusion. He got his first dog, and the first night he went on stage it was a big hit.

“He caught everyone off guard, and I knew instantly the public wanted it!” Oliver said.

The highlight of his career includes being chosen as one of the top five ventriloquists in the world to appear on David Letterman’s ventriloquist week in 2006.

“It was at The Ed Sullivan Theater in NYC, where many of my hero’s appeared back on The Ed Sullivan Show,” Oliver said.

Motivated by bringing joy to others, he has found dealing with cynical and negative attitudes in show business and social media to be the most tiresome.

“These days I just stay away from the modern day haters and don’t pay attention to them anymore,” he said.

Todd Oliver enjoys inspiring and encouraging people to pursue clean family friendly entertainment as well as promoting spay and neuter programs and pet adoption.

“Enjoy the unconditional love from your pets, spend time with them and let them know you love them unconditionally too!”

Theatricks is bringing in Todd Oliver and Friends from Friday through Sunday for three fundraising performances of “The Funniest Night of Your Life” in the Finley Theater. Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to help construct a second floor in the Honey McGee Playhouse to house a new costume construction shop called “Betty Harper’s Costume Closet.”

To purchase tickets please go to https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=7888.