A new travel guide is inviting Texas motorists to visit the sights of Denison as one of its feature destinations.

The book titled “Spectacular Weekend Getaways of Texas” marks a number of locations across the state, and writer, Jolie Berry said when she set out to bring it out her goal was to find what she called the hidden gems — places people don’t normally find on their own.

She said the second printing is gearing up to be released in the coming weeks.

“The first edition sold out,” Berry said. “I was surprised and didn’t expect that. This is the first time I have ever done a edition of any of my books. It is due to Texans really supporting local businesses. That was my hope. That people would discover the smaller cities and help bring money and travel back to our state, to keep dollars here in the state.”

Berry said she was specifically looking for communities that participate in the Texas Main Street program, of which Denison is a part.

“Those types of towns have cool getaway spots you can drive to,” Berry said. “I wanted to support small businesses in Texas. The bulk of the book is places to stay, the cherry on top are the fun things to do. They are highly selected and though through. It’s not things like the Alamo that people find on their own already. The places in Denison are special, people wouldn’t already know about. The Eisenhower Birthplace is a unique feature for Denison. It’s a thing you wouldn’t ordinarily know about unless you lived in that area.”

The book features sample road trips, and the goal, Berry said, is to guide people on road trips across the state. The book is broken into chapters based on the different regions. Denison was one of the spotlights of the North Texas chapter.

An excerpt from the book describes the community.

“Denison’s “moving forward, kicking back” attitude sums up the unique spirit of this beautiful North Texas city,” the excerpt reads. “Downtown is a designated historical district, an entertainment district, and an arts and cultural district.”

“Denison is one of those pockets in Texas people don’t ordinarily say lets go to,” Berry said. “I used to go to Lake Texoma and I thought the whole area was cool. If you live in Dallas or Fort Worth, it is an easy road trip. It is close enough to drive but far enough you feel you are getting away. The goal was finding somewhere to go while staying in Texas.”

Berry said as a native Texan she knows there are a lot of places people would want to see but might not know about off hand. She said this project was close to her heart and she is happy it sold out prompting the second printing.

The book is available for pre-order at www.weekendgetawaysoftexas.com is it also available at book stores across the state as well as Amazon.com.

