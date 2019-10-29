It has finally happened. The temperature has dropped and North Texas has been released from the tight hold of summer. With the cooler days come thoughts of upcoming holidays and thankful attitudes. This is the time of year when schools host canned food and coat drives and communities come together to give thanks and give back.

But, one local church has decided that this attitude doesn’t have to be reserved for beautiful weather and cool days.

Together, with the support of the volunteer fire department, the Callisburg Church of Christ established a blessing box filled with non-perishable items that are free to anyone at any time.

The box, which sets on the Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department’s front entrance and is inscribed with “Take what you need; Leave what you can” contains canned food and toiletry items including deodorant, soap, tooth paste, and laundry detergent. Anyone is welcome to take anything or donate anything.

“The Church of Christ has always been very mission minded and the Blessing Box helps us to be mission minded right here in our own community where there is a real need,” said Ben Willingham, minister of the Callisburg congregation. “Jesus said in Matthew 25. ‘whatever you did for the least of these, you did for me,’ He was speaking about taking care of those in need, and we feel the first place to start is in our own back yard.”

The community has come out en masse to contribute to this box.

Willingham reported that the box needs to be refilled at least twice a week and that the community is helping the church refill it. In addition to food items, some people have left coats and clothes. This has inspired the church to look into creating a clothing closet in the near future.