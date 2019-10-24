Our congregation is currently working through the book, “Red Letter Challenge” by Zach Zehnder. In many Bibles, the words of Jesus are written in red. This 40-day challenge is to read and think about the words Jesus said and then actually put them into practice! A brilliantly simple idea: Listen to Jesus and do what he says.

Day 8 of the challenge encourages us to“Worship the Lord your God” (Luke 4:8). It noted that worship is more than what takes place in church buildings on Sundays and Wednesdays. It is a way of life. But can you truly worship at all times? After we read that devotion, my wife prayed that we might avoid the distractions in our lives that keep us from worshipping God.

Right after that, I drove to the hospital to visit one of our members. She was there unexpectedly as a result of an infection and dehydration. Talk about a distraction! Do you think she felt like praising God?

This past Sunday a tornado went right through Dallas. It went over the house where my brother lives. It went down the street I grew up on, severely damaging two of the schools I attended growing up. As I think about all those people dealing with the aftermath of that event, I wonder if they feel like praising God right now with the distraction of destroyed homes.

Every day we all have plenty of stuff that distracts us, whether it is traffic or job related or family issues or car troubles. Those things can take our focus away from the wonderful news we have in our lives: God loved us enough to send his Son to take our place in punishment, pay for our sins, and give all who believe in him the guarantee of forgiveness and life everlasting. That is the reason we have to thank and praise and worship our God.

One of the suggestions in the devotion for remembering to praise God was to listen to Christian music. I do that quite a bit in my office and while driving around. I listen to stations on the radio, but I also have playlists on my phone and computer. These remind me to worship and praise and thank God no matter what. And while music in the background is a good thing, it is also good to have some time when you listen to music with distractions! A couple of songs that stood out for me this week, especially in light of the storms that went through this area: “I Will Praise You in This Storm” by Casting Crowns and the old hymn based on Psalm 46, “Be Still, My Soul.”

Scripture that encourages us to worship of God at all times:

Psalm 34:1 I will extol the LORD at all times; his praise will always be on my lips.

1 Thessalonians 5:18 give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.

Ephesians 5:20 always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

May your life be one of constant worship!

Michael Mattil is the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Denison. He can be reached at pastor@glcdenison.org. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.