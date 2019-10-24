Bethlehem Baptist Church to celebrate 13th annual pastoral anniversary

BONHAM — Bethlehem Baptist Church will celebrate the 13th annual pastoral anniversary of Stuart P. and First Lady Deadra Courtney at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The guest speaker will be Robert Townsend of the Rock-Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.

Bethlehem Baptist Church is located at 1415 Franklin Ave. in Bonham.

Local musician to perform piano concert

SHERMAN — Barbara Bacik Case, of Sherman, will perform her solo piano concert, “Amping up with America’s Music Pioneers,” at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Admission is free.

Featuring works from 1899-1950, her program will include ragtime, American folk idioms, jazz and blues influences and will close with Leroy Anderson’s “Waltzing Cat and the Typewriter.”

Case holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in piano performance from the University of Texas in Austin. She has studied, performed and taught piano extensively at home and abroad. She previously served as coach, accompanist, piano instructor and assistant professor of piano at Austin College.

She currently teaches privately and serves as pianist and organist at Trinity Lutheran Church.

The church is located at 1515 N. Travis St. in Sherman.

Harmony Baptist Church to celebrate 148th anniversary

SHERMAN — Harmony Baptist Church will celebrate its 148th church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “Growing stronger, extending deeper, reaching higher,” based on Isaiah 40:31. “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; they shall walk, and not be faint.”

Special keynote speaker will be Progressive Baptist Church pastor, Craig Davis.

Harmony Baptist Church is located at 2111 E. Tuck St. in Sherman.

Greater New Hope Church to hold annual men’s day

SHERMAN — The men’s ministry of Greater New Hope Church will host its annual Men’s Day at 10 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “Men rendering service unto the Lord,” based on Psalm 116:12.

The Rev. Charles Leslie of New Birth Cathedral of Praise will be the speaker.

Greater New Hope Church is located at 722 E. Pecan St. in Sherman.

St. John CME Church to host community fall festival

SHERMAN — St. John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will host its community fall festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Children and adults are welcome for games, activities, food, fellowship and fun.

The church is located at 300 East College in Sherman.

Southside Baptist Church to host fall festival carnival

DENISON — Southside Baptist Church will host its fall festival carnival from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday.

Everyone is invited for games, food and fellowship.

The church is located at 3500 S. Park Ave. in Denison.

Church Women United of Grayson County sets meeting

SHERMAN — Church Women United of Grayson County will hold a “meet and greet” at 9 a.m. and meeting at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at Fellowship Baptist Church.

The theme is, “The time is now. Resolve to Love.”

The church is located at 1615 S. Travis St. in Sherman.

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church announces special Sunday worship

SHERMAN — Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will hold a special worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

The church is located at 1101 E. Houston St. in Sherman.

Daniel House of Deliverance CME to celebrate family and friends day

SHERMAN — Daniel House of Deliverance Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “Love one another,” based on St. John 15:11-17.

St. James CME pastor Jonathan Jones will be the speaker.

Daniel House of Deliverance is located at 2002 S. East St. in Sherman.

Greater Harvest North Church to host speaker and wife

SHERMAN — Greater Harvest North Church will host Chief Apostle Odell Bunton Jr. and First Lady Apostle Donna Bunton of the Purpose and Destiny Center as special guests at 3 p.m. Sunday.

For information call 903-821-5732 or 817-229-2212.

Greater Harvest North Church is located at 1100 W. Center St. in Sherman.