Ruiz Foods employees showed their true colors last week when they raised more than $3,800 in support of Reba’s Ranch House during the site’s annual Pink Out day. The event, now in its fifth year, encourages employees to dress in the spirit of Breast Cancer Awareness month for the day and raise funds for local causes.

“For the last five years, the Ruiz Foods team members have dedicated this month to helping Reba’s Ranch House,” Ruiz Foods Operations Manager Mitch Martin said. “We are committed to showing that together we can help fight and work to find a cure for this devastating disease.”

For the event, team members were encouraged to wear pink on Oct. 17. For each employee that dressed for the event, Ruiz donated $5 to Reba’s Ranch House. In total, 767 employees work pink in honor of breast cancer awareness.

Reba’s Ranch House is organized by the Texoma Health Foundation and operates a Room for Hope. The room offers wigs, scarves, hats, blankets, prosthetics, and other items to cancer patients who visit free of charge.

Over the past five years, the fundraiser has gathered more than $17,000 for Reba’s Ranch House. Between its three facilities, Ruiz Food has raised over $48,000 through the events.