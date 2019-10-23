Women who are facing breast cancer have a resource in Grayson County that focuses solely on helping individuals stress from chemo and other therapies related to recovery.

Reba’s Ranch House, “Room of Hope” in Denison, is a place where women can find cosmetic products like wigs and other items that can make an individual just feel better.

Reba’s Ranch House Director Marilyn Bice said the room offers women a chance to get their smiles back during a difficult time.

“These women are from all over the area,” Bice said. “They come from Dallas in the cancer centers where they have learned about us. They come from Oklahoma. We had one come from a town close to Texarkana. They come from all over.”

Susan Hooper, who runs the room, is a cancer survivor herself.

“She works with the women who come in,” Bice said. “She is very gracious and loving and understands what they are going through. Usually when they come in they are feeling down they can’t afford to buy things at this time as they are trying to pay for their treatments. She always greets the women with a hug and asks about what color their hair was before losing it. She then asks them if there was ever another color they wanted to try. They try them on. By the time they leave they have smiles on their faces it is a very good experience for them.”

About 150 women come through the room every year, and Bice said the community partners who help raise funds and donate items to the room make it possible.

The room was started by Maria Hayes, a high school senior who was working towards her gold star in Girl Scouts. She came up with the plan to donate wigs to women who were going through cancer who either were uninsured or under insured. She wanted to help provide the items at no cost to the women. Once Hayes collected the items, she realized she didn’t have space to house them so she turned to the Reba Ranch House for help. From there, the items were originally stored in a closet before being moved into the Room of Hope.

Bice said the organization also has funding for women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. She said there is also a support group of cancer survivors who meet once a month to share stories and advice.

“We try to open our doors and hearts to anyone going through any type of treatment so they know someone else cares,” Bice said.