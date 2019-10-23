Emilie Collins was an audiologist for 33 years with a private practice her in Sherman. In the last decade of her professional life, she found her way to a painting workshop at Ghost Ranch Retreat Center in Abiquiu, New Mexico.

The workshop was teaching process painting, an art process that encourages you to delve into self discovery through feelings. Your beliefs shows up in what you paint. It is not about painting a “pretty picture” or something someone else might like, even though you may love what shows up or what it teaches you about yourself.

“I had always been a seeker, a prolific reader; and too, this gave me an experiential way to explore self awareness,” she said. “I loved this process so much that I ended up turning my garage into an art studio and eventually, taking the facilitator training to allow others to experience this process.”

At one time she felt, as many people do, that she was not creative. She has found that people often stop themselves from doing things because they are not deemed to be good at it or were not affirmed for doing it unless they showed talent or the activity was considered productive.

The important thing was not what people created but what they learned in the process of doing it. Collins believes that everyone is born with an innate ability to create something: be it artwork, piece of music, or a business. She taught process painting classes in her garage for many years and realized that people would not even think about picking up a paintbrush, merely intimidated by the thought.

“I then learned about SoulCollage, where anyone who can cut and past images can create something of beauty and deep insight,” she said. “By teaching this process, many more people who would shy away from ‘art’ have allowed themselves to step into art in a personal and enriching way. No artistic talent is necessary, however, many accomplished artists have found value in these processes, as well, in moving past habitual thinking and ways of doing their work.”

Collins loves learning the art processes not only for what it continues to teach her personally but also what she can give others to experience. She is very proud that she has been able to give people a safe and open space to explore and experience.

Inner wisdom is naturally shown to them as they step into the process of creating.

“I think a lot of my obstacles were self imposed of not having enough time, space, or not valuing spending time doing something that did not ‘produce’ something of value to someone other than myself; that has been a great teaching in and of itself,” she said. “I believe we are all so busy with necessary details of life, that we lose a balance between being responsible for others and taking care of ourselves.”

These processes have allowed her to create time for herself and become lost in color, movement, and images.

Collins hopes to continue to have a way to become lost in the process and learn new perspectives for herself. She has not wished to sell her paintings as they remain personal and she continues to learn from them but she may be open to it in the future.

Her SoulCollage cards are shared publicly only when she shares her own process as they are not meant to be copied, sold, traded or bartered.

She has join a new collaboration with the non-profit arts organization Ghost Town Arts Collective who provides her with a space to offer classes in SoulCollage and process rainting.

Her first class, Introduction to SoulCollage, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gallery off the Square in Sherman. Many people have reserved their space for this workshop but there are spaces available for drop ins as well.

“Building community is one of my top priorities.” She said.

For more information or to purchase tickets for SoulCollage please go to Ghost Town Art Collective web page at www.ghosttownarts.org. She also has a Facebook group for people to join: Self Discovery through Art.