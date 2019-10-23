A group of Sherman residents have been coming together to help raise funds for those who were impacted by the fire that struck the 300 block of west Main Street in Denison earlier this month. As a Sherman fundraiser, two local realtors will be featured as the guest bartenders at Old Iron Posts’s “Community Celebrity Bartender” night on Monday.

The men are both locals who have lived in Sherman for their entire lives. Eric Rhoades and Jeff Dowden volunteered for the event.

“We’re stronger together,” Rhoades said. “The more we can come together, we can help everyone grow. When we were narrowing down our decisions on who to support the fire happened in Denison. We immediately knew it was the right thing to do to bring the communities together. We wanted to see what we can do to help out as much as we can to do our part to raise money for the families and businesses who were impacted by the fire.”

Old Iron Post Event Coordinator of Community Celebrity Monday Lauren Sims said the event, now going on its second year, was conceived as a way to give back to the community.

Every month, we bring in some local celebrity — people who are out of the industry,” Sims said. “We put them behind the bar when they have no idea what they’re doing. Their friends and members of the community come and watch. It is like throwing a fish out of water behind the bar.”

All of the tips the bartenders raise are donated to the charity, and this week, there is also going to be a dance contest based on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Patrons will be able to pay $40 to nominate someone else to do their best rendition of the famous dance.

“Our vision when we started it was we could connect people in the community and try to help,” Sims said. “We usually raise money for non profits, charities — that sort of thing.”

She said it is a fun way to raise extra money, and Old Iron Post directly donates a percentage of the food and drink sales that are served that night as well.

“I have absolutely no experience bartending at all,” Rhoades said. “I am an outgoing guy. I like being a member of this community. Real estate is my profession. I am always interacting with people. I love the people at Old Iron Post. I wanted to be a part of something that gives back.”

The bartenders get to pick the cause they want the money to go towards. Rhoades said this would be a great time to do something for Sherman’s neighbors to the north.

“I am excited for this,” he said. “I can’t wait. It is going to be a blast. I am really looking forward to it.”

