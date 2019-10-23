Trish Vandehey, half of The Adventure Tribe, is an intelligent force that requires her own space. She is not only an adventurer she is also an exceptional creative explorer.

As long as she can remember, she’s always had her hands in some form of art: painting, jewelry, glass blowing and even costume making. Currently she works as an illustrator for Munzee, part of the Freeze Tag family of mobile games.

But by night, she’s a serial hobbyist that specializes in the art of turquoise cutting and silver-smithing.

“Professionally, I started working in the computer arts field as a project manager and overflow designer for my husband’s agency,” she said. “Not long after, while playing Munzee, a global scavenger hunt game, I met the president in the field and thus began my long career as an illustrator.”

A few years later, Vandehey found herself yearning for a more touchable creative outlet. After a long rock-hunting hike she told her husband, Hayden Arban, Vandehey said she had an idea.

“I wish I could figure out how to make wearable art with all this cool stuff,” she said.

Self motivated and determined, she went out and gathered tutorials and tools. She sat down and taught herself silver-smithing and stone cutting.

She has survived teenagers, barges of attacks of creative block — one of her biggest struggles since she has to create every day on demand. And yet, she still finds it hard to acknowledge herself as an artist.

“I am proud of something for a few months, covet it to death and then grow and create a new thing that out does it on a personal accomplishment level,” she said.

Vandehey also suffers from tremors and rheumatoid arthritis, which pushes her to find new ways to accomplish her work.

She is always striving to improve and expand on her skills as well as understand the skills related to them.

“A lot of people don’t know the process used to create the type of jewelry that I do,” she said. “A lot of jewelry on the market is built from a cast. I do not work that way. I start with a stone that I hand shape or source from another artist. And then I use a mostly primitive set of tools and raw materials — hammers, fire, saws, files and silver — and hand form each piece. Every piece is hand made, finished, unique and from the heart.”

Vandehey mostly sells to friends and at local shows but she regularly posts new items to social media and their website. The Adventure Tribe will be was a vendor at the Lowbrow Hoedown at Tupelo Honey.

You can find her work on instagram @Trishvandehey, Facebook @Adventuretribetx and website www.MyAdventureTribe.com.