Hope on Houston is getting into the Halloween spirit and plans to host both a trick or treat event and a haunted house this year.

Shelley Anderson-Shurtleff said the trick or treat event will feature 18 rooms with doors that have been decorated by local organizations. Trick or treaters are invited to knock at the doors from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for smaller kids and those who want their Halloween fun to be scare free.

The event is expected to take place rain or shine and Anderson-Shurtleff said children are assured of getting “the good stuff” when it comes to treats.

At 7 p.m., she said, the lights will go out and the trick or treat event will turn into a haunted house for the older kids and teens.

She said part of the purpose of the event is just to remind people that the building which was once a church is now more of a community center housing many businesses that offer help to area residents.

Anderson-Shurtleff said while the events are free, people are encouraged to bring a canned good or a gently worn coat or jacket to be donated to Grand Central Station in Sherman.

She said May Pop Mahem works with Hatch Cravens haunted house and is helping to put together the haunt at Hope on Houston. So they are expecting some major chills and thrills.

In addition, she said Halloween celebrants can spin the festival wheel to win a prize.

She said the whole event was the idea of Gail Utter who opened up Hope on Houston to community organizations as a way to make sure the former church could continue to serve its community.