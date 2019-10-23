By in large, breast cancer generally tends to strike women after they’ve reached the age of 40. But at 23 years old — a time when many women are wrapping up an education or planning for life as a young adult — Bonham native Rozlyn Austin was dealing with her first diagnoses.

Now, at 31, she’s fighting breast cancer a second time.

Austin’s first sign of sickness came in November 2011 while she was home from her undergrad studies around Thanksgiving. She said she detected a lump in her breast, scheduled an appointment and had a sample of the mass sent off for testing.

“I went back to school thinking that it was probably nothing, but then I got the call in class,” Austin said. “I stepped out into the hall. They told me the pathology report didn’t look good, and they suggested that I get a lumpectomy within the next couple of weeks. That put me in bit of a panic.”

Several weeks after the surgery and some post-procedural testing, Austin said her doctor had obtained updated results but requested that the two talk in person.

“I’ll never forget it,” Austin said. “He asked me how old I was and then he told me, ‘Rozlyn, you have breast cancer.’ Everything after that was a blur. I lost it.”

To treat her triple-negative breast cancer, Austin underwent six months of intensive chemo therapy in Houston, but her care quickly became more complicated. A deep-vein thrombosis developed in Austin’s chemo port and led to a large blood clot in her neck. She developed hemorrhagic cysts on her ovaries, suffered internal bleeding and required a blood transfusion.

A BRCA1 mutation ultimately forced Austin to undergo a double mastectomy.

But by late 2012, Austin had entered into remission. She said her friends, family and the Bonham community had all generously rallied around her during treatment. And after being given the all clear, the support began to fade and lasting physical and emotional effects began to reveal themselves.

“It really started to hit me that I’d had cancer,” Austin said. “I’d gone through chemo, that I’d never be able to breast feed any of my kids, that I might be infertile, that I’d always be labeled high-risk by insurance companies. I realized that it was going to affect the whole rest of my life. All that took a toll on me.”

With time and reflection, Austin said her attitude eventually began to change and she felt more motivated to make the most of her days. She went back to school, earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and took a paid internship in the West Texas oil industry.

“I understood that it also could’ve gone in a way where I was no longer around,” Austin said. “It really was a wake up call, and I became so much more appreciative for my life.”

Layoffs put an end to Austin’s time in the oil industry, and opened up a door for her to pursue her dream of becoming a physicians assistant. Austin enrolled in Texas Tech University’s program and graduated this summer.

But in early September and at the height of a successful job hunt, Austin was also told doctors had detected metastatic breast cancer.

“I had just seen my oncologist in May of this year and there was nothing there,” Austin said. “But just four months later, when I first noticed this, we got the ultrasound and it was already at 2.2 cm.”

Treatment is expected to be another long and arduous road for Austin, beginning with six months of chemotherapy. Radiation therapy will follow and will be administered five days a week for six weeks. And at the six month mark, she’s expected to have her lymph nodes removed.

Austin said her previous chemo regiment cannot be replicated because doctors fear the medication can significantly damage her heart tissue. Instead, she’ll receive her chemo treatment in pill form through an MD Anderson trial.

But, the price tag may present a problem.

“It costs more than $14,000 for a 30-day supply,” Austin said. “I currently have health insurance from when I was in P.A. (physician’s assistant) school and it covers everything, but it only extends until Jan. 31. I have to be on chemo for six months, so I’m basically set to run out of insurance before that happens and I’m worried about that.”

In light of her age and a family history seemingly void of diagnoses, Austin said she never expected to have breast cancer. The disease has forced her to put many opportunities on hold, but Austin said she intends to overcome her cancer, become a working physician’s assistant and help others lead happy and full lives — just like the one she envisions for herself.

“I hope that it makes me a better provider for my patients and that knowing what it’s like to be sick, to be scared, to be confused, allows me to better connect with the people I’m supposed to help,” Austin said. “I hope I can do that in the future.”

Those interested in supporting Rozlyn Austin can make a donation through a benefit account at Legend Bank in Bonham.