Temple of Hope Faith & Grace to honor bishop, first lady

SHERMAN — Temple of Hope Faith & Grace will honor Bishop Jack Castle and Lady Vivian Castle for 61 years in the ministry at 4 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “Following wisdom,” based on Hebrews 13:7.

Perfected Praise Worship Center Bishop Charles Franklin will be the guest speaker.

Ordained in 1958, Bishop Castle founded the Temple of Hope Faith and Grace in 2000. He also serves as presiding Bishop over the Kingdom Builders fellowship which he and Apostle Sam Castle established in 2014.

The church is located at 823 E. Pecan St. in Sherman.

Greater Harvest North Church to celebrate feast of tabernacles

SHERMAN — Greater Harvest North Church will celebrate the Biblical Feast of Tabernacles at 11 a.m. Sunday. Families are invited to view a replica of the Tabernacle in the Wilderness and discover its meaning.

Families are also encouraged to bring photos of family and loved ones.

The church is located at 1100 W. Center St. in Sherman.

Trinity United Methodist Church to host blessing of the animals

DENISON — Trinity United Methodist Church will host its 16th annual “Blessing of the Animals” from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.

God’s animals will be blessed by pastor Cindy Griffin and receive a certificate, medal and bandana.

Donations will go to DAWG and Old Trestle Canine. Owners are asked to please keep animals on a leash or in a carrier for their own protection.

The church is located at 101 E. Hwy. 69 in Denison.

Grand Avenue Church of Christ to hold homecoming, gospel meeting

SHERMAN — Grand Avenue Church of Christ will hold its annual homecoming service at 10 a.m. Sunday with lunch served afterward. Sunday school will be at 8:45 a.m. and and evening service will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Additional evening services will be held at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Wednesday. The theme will be, “Moving forward with God.”

Bro. William Donaldson of 10th & Ave. M Church of Christian Temple will be the guest evangelist.

Grand Avenue Church of Christ is located at 619 N. Grand in Sherman.

Denison City-Wide Ministerial Alliance to hold second Sunday night fellowship

DENISON — The Denison City-Wide Ministerial Alliance will hold its 2nd Sunday night fellowship at 6 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Community Baptist Church.

The messenger will be Antioch Baptist Church pastor, Manuel Gardner.

Bethel Community Baptist Church is located at 401 W. Walker in Denison.

God’s House of Faith and Worship to hold Vision Summit 2019 service

DENISON — God’s House of Faith and Worship will hold its Vision Summit 2019 service at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Special guest will be senior pastor of the God is Ministries Church, Tweedy Thomas.

Gods’ House of Faith and worship is located 320 N. Travis at Sears St. in Denison.