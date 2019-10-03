Faith Church to host fall festival

SHERMAN — Faith Church will host its 11th annual fall festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on the church grounds.

A variety of activities will be featured including a petting zoo, balloon artist, pony rides, giant slides, a featured candy drop and much more.

“We are so excited to be celebrating our eleventh year of bringing this free event to the community,” event coordinator Linda Morgan wrote in an email. “We have some new and exciting things planned to make this year the best ever.”

Booths will be available for children’s games and prizes along with face painting and crafts and other activities. Also offered will be a cake wheel offering homemade goodies.

Activities from Faith Fit will include giant-sized checkers, Jenga, Connect Four Games, an obstacle course and a rock wall for kids of all ages.

Free food and drinks will be available, including red beans and rice along with the standard festival fare such as grilled hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy.

Admission is free.

For information call 903-8893-0349 or visit www.Faith Church.us. The church is located at 1800 N. Heritage Parkway in Sherman.

Temple of Hope Faith & Grace to honor bishop and first lady

SHERMAN — Temple of Hope Faith & Grace will honor Bishop Jack Castle and Lady Vivian Castle for 61 years in the ministry at 4 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “Following wisdom,” based on Hebrews 13:7.

Perfected Praise Worship Center Bishop Charles Franklin will be the guest speaker.

Ordained in 1958, Bishop Castle founded the Temple of Hope Faith and Grace in 2000. He also serves as presiding Bishop over the Kingdom Builders fellowship which he and Apostle Sam Castle established in 2014.

The church is located at 823 E. Pecan St. in Sherman.

St. John’s Episcopal Church to offer blessing of pets

POTTSBORO — St. John’s Episcopal Church will offer a special blessing of all pets and their owners from 1-2 p.m. Sunday.

The event remembers St. Frances of Assisi, who was known for his love of nature and animals as well as his travels to share the Gospel.

“Pet and people” pictures will be taken and made available online, and refreshments will be served.

The church is located at FM 120 in Pottsboro, 1/2 mile west of the 120/289 intersection.

Hebron Baptist Church to hold cemetery fundraiser

BELLS — Hebron Baptist Church will hold a cemetery fundraiser and auction at 5 p.m. Saturday in the friendship center. People are asked to bring a covered dish.

Cost is $8 per adult and $4 per child.

The church is located at 655 Hebron Road in Bells.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church to hold usher day program

DENISON — Mt. Zion Baptist Church will hold its annual Usher Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “Serve the Lord with your whole heart,” based on Ephesians 6:7.

Progressive Baptist Church pastor Craig Davis will be the guest speaker.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church is located at 530 W. Walker St. in Denison.

Hungry for more Jesus study group to meet

SHERMAN — The Hungry for more Jesus study group will meet at 2 p.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant meeting room.

Minister Effie Bowden will conduct the study titled “Discovering our spiritual DNA.”

Golden Corral is located at 900 East US Highway 82 in Sherman on the Southeast corner of Loy Lake Road and Highway 82.

Greater Coffey Memorial COGIC to hold women’s day service

DENISON — Greater Coffey Memorial Church of God in Christ will hold its annual women’s day service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “Helping people grow to the next level ministry” with a co-theme of “Lord take us higher,” based on Romans 16:1-23 and Philippines 4:2-3. Also addressed will be the ministry of Esther.

Lady Andrea Dudley of Exalted Ministries in Ardmore will be the speaker.

The colors for this year are red and white. Persons not having those colors are still encouraged to attend.

Greater Coffey COGIC is located at 231 W. Texas St. in Denison.