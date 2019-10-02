This Saturday it is finally Denison’s turn to don the festival hat and welcome folks to downtown for food, entertainment and fun. This year’s edition of the annual fall gathering will include a car show, musical entertainment and a variety of performance arts as well as plenty of good things to eat. And as always, there is plenty of space on Main Street to meet up with old friends or family members you haven’t seen in a while.

Here are five things one should know before heading out for downtown Dension.

1. The fun starts early

The day starts off bright and early with an all you can eat pancake breakfast for $8 a plate. They start serving those flapjacks at 7 a.m. So skip that bowl of cereal and head for the seating area near Heritage Park for hotcakes and all of the fixings provided by the Denison Ministerial Alliance.

2. A shady space is waiting for you

Though this is a fall festival, the temperatures don’t always cooperate and sometimes it can be plain old HOT. For that reason, the Denison Chamber of Commerce has decided to provide shaded seating in the area around Heritage Park. There will be at least 14 tents sponsored by local businesses just waiting for folks to sit and listen to music in the shade.

3. All of the food in one place

Denison Chamber of Commerce President Diana Theall said this year all of the food will be in a space just off of Heritage Park near the shaded seating. That way, she said, families don’t have to walk all over just because everyone wants something different to eat. They can get everything in a central location and then go sit down under a tent and eat in the shade.

4. Let those children play

Theall said the Kids Zone will be different this year. Instead of hiring a group out of Dallas to provide entertainment for this portion of the event, Theall said they decided to have area non profits sponsor the various activities. This way, she said, the profits from those entertainments stay in this area and help those non profits.

5. Music all day on the Heritage Park Stage

Theall said the music will start early on the Heritage stage and it will continue all day long. While most of the musical entertainment will be located at the Heritage Park stage, the stage near the Barret Building will feature dance demonstrations and karate presentations.