Pottsboro’s celebration of everything that makes it a great place to live and play takes place Saturday at Friendship Park, 520 FM 120 in Pottsboro. The fun starts at 9 a.m. and continues through p.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m

Here are five things to know about Frontier Days 2019

1. Everybody loves a hometown parade

This year’s parade theme is “Honoring our past - Building our Future.”

Event chairperson Deb Hass said this year’s parade is slated to be one of the best. It will include, of course, the Pottsboro High School band, along with local first responders, Shriners and a number of area clubs. Line up will be at Herberta and FM 120 at 9 a.m.

2. Classic Cars on display

Hass said day-of registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Chamber office, 615 FM 120. There were will be a number of awards given including at least Best in Show and People’s Choice prizes.

Hass said they are really excited to make this a part of the yearly event in the future.

3. A pest eating contest

Hass said the “bug eating” contest started out a number of years ago.

Now it is so popular that they will have to have heats to see who will be crowned champion.

“That means the person who wins will have to eat two bugs,” she said with a shudder in her voice.

4. There will be a carnival and a children’s craft area

A returning favorite, the carnival begins on Thursday at the park. It continues throughout the day on Saturday. Thursday and Friday nights will be armband nights where one can purchase an armband for a single price and ride all of the rides.

In addition to the carnival, there will be a children’s area that will include a petting zoo, face painting, a balloon artist, and a pumpkin decorating station.

5. Shopping and eating options a plenty

The number of vendor booths is up considerably over recent years, Hass said.

Last year there were only 36 vendors. The largest number of vendors she could remember in the past was 56 and they had more than 60 signed up for this year early in September.

There will also be more food vendors than ever before. Hass said there is likely to be something for everyone including those who want hamburgers and barbecue. There will also be the standard corn dogs and popcorn.

What is your favorite festival during festival season? Let Jerrie Whiteley know at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.