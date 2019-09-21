Variations of yellow have been popping up throughout the summer season — and it shows no signs of slowing down into the fall. From the beach to the office and into the night, you can find hues of lemon, gold and mango brightening up pieces in men’s and women’s fashion.

More prominently found in women’s clothing — gracing bathing suits and sundresses alike — yellow has become a fluid color, brightening up menswear shorts, polo’s and ties and invoking a feeling of boldness, sophistication and flirtation.

When speaking with Macy’s Personal Stylist fashion expert Andreina Amesquita, of Dallas, she stated that men tend to gravitate towards lighter shades and women tend to love brighter, bolder colors. However, warmer yellow tones of mustard and marigold are also inching their way into autumn fashion, so every skin tone can enjoy this lovely salute to the sun.

Not feeling comfortable wearing such a strong hue? Amesquita has some tips: “It can make a huge difference depending on what a person pairs yellow with. For example, pairing a yellow top with a navy blazer works for almost anyone. Yellow compliments all darker hues well. Florals and prints with yellow tones is another great way to pull it off. For those who still feel it’s a tough color for their skin tone, we’d recommend wearing yellow as an accessory to add that pop of color; for men, a tie or shoes, and for women, with a handbag, pumps or jewelry.

