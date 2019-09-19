Neill Brown of Neill Brown Furniture has a flare for creating unique pieces from unexpected combinations. He runs a small side business creating rustic furniture in his own style but also has an impressive painting collection.

Some of his most interesting pieces are where he has taken more than one piece of furniture to create hybrids that are both beautiful and unique.

Brown admits that he has a large spectrum of work that is unrelated, with most of his influences are from infamous pop artist Andy Warhol and Mr. Brainwash, a Los Angeles based street artist. He enjoys taking an everyday object and painting it on canvas to make it into something it wasn’t intended to be, for example a milk carton that he painted with Coca Cola packaging.

“I’ve always created to fulfill my happiness and if I could help someone else along the way that’s great,” he said.

Brown has never seen himself as a follower of trends. Everything he has made has come from something he has been passionate about.

It started when he was younger with an old coffee can. He would save his change in a coffee can to cash in for later and then decided to paint his can one day. Other people saw it and began requesting their custom change cans. He started collecting metal spray cans that people would throw away and would then sand them down and paint them with automotive paint and clear coat like a car.

A few years later his mother opened up a resale store selling old furniture and he took an interest in building rustic furniture for people and has continued his love for the craft.

“I really enjoy seeing something I made be used in someone’s home or everyday life, it gives me a since of pride,” he said.

Brown has a deep passion for custom cars, low-riders and mini-trucks.

“Since I can remember I have always had a custom vehicle of some sort,” he said. “I’ve noticed with myself, and others, the need for customization takes you over. You can’t accept the normal, you always have to have something different, something you don’t see everyday.”

Brown doesn’t believe in a lot of advertising and instead lives by word of mouth. He likes his work to speak for its self and for customers to genuinely pursue him to make items.

“I feel a since of pride knowing people want me to build them a clothes rack for their boutique, a coffee table for their home or business,” he said. “They could’ve gone anywhere but they chose me. I like dealing with people that see a value in a hand made product versus something they ran to the store and bought.”

Brown has found a great obstacle in trying to keep his furniture work known, floating in a sea of other builders. He has seen people come in and saturate the market for a few months and then vanish again. Sometimes the fight is politics and popularity versus product quality. With his paintings he has found it hard to sit down and paint citing his need for things to look as realistic as possible.

He wants his work to stop you in your tracks and keep your attention.

Brown hopes to keep building and creating for people and fulfilling their needs. He pushes to constantly evolve and work to come up with better construction and a strong durable product to the best of his abilities.

“The world needs more artists,” he said.

You can find Neill’s work on Facebook under “Neill Brown Furniture Company” as well as his Instagram Page “neillbrownfromshertown.”