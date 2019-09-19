Justin Burns not only teaches high school art, his works have been exhibited in galleries in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The art that Burns likes to create focuses on the use of dead space and often engages viewers to think about weathered materials and spaces as well as abandoned items.

Burns gave the presentation at the August meeting of the Sherman Art League where he talked about different types of acrylic paints, mediums, gels, pastes and grounds used to create images.

Burns answered a few questions in an email interview about art and what it means to him.

Q. When did you start doing art and when did you realize that you enjoyed doing it?

A. I started doing art a little later in life. I was a musician going to school for audio engineering but had to take an alternative fine arts class that was not music related so I took a drawing 1 class at Cedar Valley College.

This was back in 2006, my professor really encouraged me to pursue it and thats when I thought I might have another talent other than music. I made the leap in 2009 to go to University of North Texas for a Studio Drawing and Painting degree.

Q. Can you tell me the story about the piece that made you want to do art? Who inspired you in the beginning and what inspires you now?

A. The piece that made me want to do art was back about 2004 when I did colored pencil drawing free hand looking at a picture of an old Russian church that I found in a National Geographic magazine.

I think that is what sparked the idea to start looking at old weathered structures. I even remember that I loved making these posters in my creative writing class that my teacher Mrs. Forte at my high school fell in love with and never wanted to take them down. I think she was the first one who encouraged me.

Now who really inspires me is my family and grandfather. My grandfather and our family farm history is what keeps me going. Also one of my professors from UNT: Jim Burton. I always think when I am making an art piece, I think “what would Jim say,” This relates back to our critiques and our one on one conversations. His work is inspiring.

Q. What is your specialty?

A. I specialize in painting, but mostly airbrushing. I discovered by experimenting a technique on working on transparent layers of duralar (acetate). I paint on multiple transparent layers where I hang each sheet about an inch and half from each other in a floating frame off the wall to create more depth and even giving the painting a more sculptural look.

I live and breath creativity, art is something I talk about all day especially being an art teacher, but I never get tired of it. The feeling I get on a new idea for a next piece is an excitement, anxiety, then doubt but then more excitement. Sometimes I wont start a piece for years until I have got ninety percent of it figured out. So while I wait for those ideas to mature, I work on other ideas that are fully developed. While I am working on a piece, there is a since of dread and drive to finish it. While I am working on finishing a piece, I get the drive to finish it so I can start working on my next big idea. But I really try to finish each piece with enthusiasm and drive to really see it come together in the end.

Q. You should never stop learning. Can you tell me what you recently learned either about technique and style or about your artistry that you think will help you in the future?

A. Just as humans in general, I don’t think we should ever stop learning. I mean if we knew everything, what is the joy in that? Where I am learning recently is trying different techniques and approaches with the airbrush I have not tried before. I am also experimenting working with multi-layered matte duralar and playing with the atmospheric quality that material has. I am not sure where this technique will go in my work but I am anxious to see what the possibilities are.

Q. Describe your style in one word

Fragmentation

Q. Tell me about your process. Do you begin with the end in mind? Do you have a plan?

A. My process is I start with the end in mind. But I am also a searcher, I go out to Kopperl, TX with a camera and an idea and sometimes I would pull something from images I took for years until they manifest an idea.

Once I have an idea a write it down and then alter that image and drop into a digital drawing program. Even though I am usually working with an image I add contemporary elements and alter the image so that is where i get to experiment some options.

After exploring my options of how to approach the piece in the digital format, I begin to start thinking about I will approach each transparent layer of duralar; where i paint first, which part of the image goes on which layer, how many layers I want for the piece, etc. There is a lot of planning as I work, but do try and leave room for error on purpose and see if some of my mistakes lead me down a better path. But typically after I have it planed out I stick to that plan and begin.

Q. What would you like for people to know about art and its accessibility?

A. What I think I want people to know about my art is that I am trying to emphasis Kopperl, TX in a way to show what is left behind there. Just a blip on the map and in a fragment in time it was a place where people stopped off the train while they waited for the next one. Its a place that holds dear to the Burns family heart since 1914 and I am just trying to share what it had to offer and what is now left of it.