From the moment you walk in you are greeted with a pallet of colors and wall-to-wall projects to chose from with prices ranging below $10 to over $50. Pickles and Pottery offers to custom order ceramics for you as well. Once you pay for your pieces you are given creative freedom and time with what felt like an unlimited amount of paint and tools.

They a gallery of works of art from visitors over the years, tiny hand prints can be seen lining the wall on ceramic pieces turning their studio into a story of art time adventure.

Pickles & Pottery shimmers.

Celebrating five years, Pickles & Pottery opened in July of 2014.

“I dreamed of owning my own business and fell in love with the ‘paint your own pottery’ concept after visiting a similar studio in Houston, Texas where I worked in business development,” said owner Becky Pickle. “My background in marketing and interior design helped propel this idea into a reality,”

They offer creative camps during the summer for kids ages seven and up and also have an event with Santa in December. Reservations are not required but recommended for larger parties. They encourage parties of all sizes and have hosted homeschooling groups scouts and many community service groups as well. They believe their establishment can be a great learning experience and provide a bonding/team building activity for groups.

“While our customers enjoy the inspiring atmosphere or our studio sometimes it makes more sense for us to come to you. We love to visit schools and churches that want to host a painting event. Our ornament painting parties are popular in the fall. They can also be a great fundraiser for schools!” added Pickle.

Pickles & Pottery is located at 212 W. Houston St, Sherman. Hours vary Tuesday through Saturday. More information can be found at www.picklesandpottery.com.