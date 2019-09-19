Mt. Carmel COGIC to hold women’s program, revival

SHERMAN — Mt. Carmel Church of God in Christ will hold a program titled, “Women of Faith” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Greater Harvest North Church Pastor Rosa Niblet will be the speaker.

Mt. Carmel will hold its revival, “Restoration of his Glory” at 7 p.m. nightly, Tuesday through Friday. Bishop Isiah L. Qualls will be the speaker.

The theme will be, “…the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following,” based on Mark 16:20.

The church is located at 1101 N. Music Street in Sherman.

St. Emmanuel COGIC sells barbecue dinners

DENISON — St. Emmanuel Church of God in Christ will sell barbecue dinners from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Dinners offer a choice of chicken, ribs, hot links or brisket with potato salad, baked beans and drink for $15.

Barbecue sandwich with chips and drink $8. Desserts sold separately. Sliced sweet potato pie $2.50; pound cake chunk $5.

For pre-orders call 903-465-7071 or 903-819-7628.

The church is located at 411 York Avenue in Denison.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church to host unity in the community service

DENISON — Mt. Olive Baptist Church will host a night of prayer and preaching with its “Unity in the Community” service at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pastor Craig Ewing will bring the message.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church is located at 1131 S. Scullin Ave. in Denison.

Hopewell Baptist Church observes annual choir day

DENISON — The combined choirs of the Hopewell Baptist Church in Denison will observe their annual choir day with a musical at 7 p.m. Saturday. Their chosen theme is, “I love to praise him,” based on Psalm 147.1.

Guest musician will be Barbara Seamster. The church is located at 601 W. Bond St. in Denison.

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church puts on women’s program

TRENTON — Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church will host its women’s program at 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be, “We are his queens.” Colors will be green or purple or gold.

Living Abundantly Church Pastor Erma Glass will be the speaker.

For information call Jean Stevenson at 903-487-8831. Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church is located at 703 Augustus St. in Trenton.

Talent being sought for gospel concert

FOREST HILL — Singers are being sought to join a 100-voice, gospel choir to perform a gospel awards show from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Forest Hill Convention Center in Forest Hill.

All ages are welcome and no experience is needed.

The event will feature gospel icon, Dorthy Norwood and Grammy award winner, Lillian Lilly of the Mississippi Mass Choir and will be a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Also considered will be soloists, duets, praise dancers, musicians, gospel rappers, mime ministers, spoken word, comedians and gospel groups.

Persons interested should call 1-940-799-1081.