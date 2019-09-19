With a tag line “An art show for the rest of us,” the Lowbrow Hoedown will have their artist showcase at Tupelo Honey in Denison in October. They are boasting more than 25 artists and vendors and live music at the art show.

The event is scheduled to be held from 2-7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Tupelo honey, 101 E. Main St., Denison.

What is a Lowbrow Hoedown?

Joe Steinmetz, one half of Minor Threads is promoting the event as a way for artists to join together and share their works.

Steinmetz began in the arts doodling as a child and works on various projects in his spare time. Working at Minor Threads has brought many talented people across his path.

“At Minor threads, I get to recreate other people’s art which is awesome!” he said.

They are looking to add more artists for the show, and any art submitted is currently being accepted but they are in high demand for sculpture work.

Their goal is to help showcase artists that wouldn’t normally submit their art in a typical art gallery. The show promises completely unfiltered art in the styles of graphic design, jewelry, mixed media, wood paintings and photography.

They have met many artists that create solely for themselves or loved ones but wanted to other people. Minor Threads saw a need to give them a low-pressure way to expand their audience.

They hope this is a great way to engage the community and show them another side of art.

“We would like to make this a semi-annual event and we have other events ideas too if this one is successful,” said Steinmetz.

For information on submitting art, please visit Lowbrow Hoedown Facebook event page or email minorthreadsco@gmail.com