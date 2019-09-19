Sherman Arts kicks off its 38th year on Saturday.

The event that focuses on local arts forms from painting to singing and dancing to the art of preparing delicious food is sure to have something for everyone in the family.

The fun begins bright and early at 9 a.m. with the Sherman High School drum line leading the Teddy bear parade sponsored by the Altrusa Club of Sherman. The event is held on the grounds of the Sherman Municipal Building and surrounding area.

Here are five things to know about the event.

1. A race for education

The first event of the day is the Sherman Education Foundation Arts Fest Run hosted by the Sherman Education Foundation and Sherman Independent School District at 8 a.m.

The run honors the area’s fire, police, sheriff’and military first responders. There will be individual and group prizes for the most patriotic costumes and the most creative hero costumes and capes.

There will be a flag presentation ceremony featuring the fire and ladder truck, McGruff and more.

2. Bring an appetite

Arts Festival will feature more than 10 food vendors offering everything from regular fair food like corn dogs and curly fries to lighter options like specialty salads.

A tented seating area is provided for those who don’t want to eat standing up.

3. Entertainment Galore

There will be two stages offering hours of entertainment. The main gazebo stage will feature musical talent and the east stage will feature physical arts like dance, cheer and martial arts.

4. Finish that Christmas shopping list early

There will be more than 100 vendors selling handmade items guaranteed to help getting that Christmas shopping list out of the way before the first frost on the pumpkin.

Items sold at past Arts Fests include jewelry, clothing, home decor, yard art, and much more.

5.A day full of fun for the little ones

Arts Festival will once again host a kids alley featuring all kinds of fun and free art for children. This year, that will also include a petting zoo, located near the stadium, featuring all of the usual petting zoo inhabitants and a Llama.

Kids alley is sponsored by the Sherman Service League.