NBC Universal just announced the return of Zack Morris and friends to television sets by way of a new streaming service known as Peacock which is set to launch in the near future.

The Saved by the Bell reboot is something I am very much excited for as a big fan of the series.

According to recent announcements the original actor, Mark-Paul Gosselaar will reprise his role as the beloved Zack Morris and will be playing a fictional governor of California. Saved by the Bell dominated the TV viewing in my house growing up. I have the complete series on DVD which I return to faithfully as often as time allows. Television reboots often play on the nostalgia of the older audience. This is fine by me.

That opening theme song remains stuck in my head to this day. I have always been a fan of television and film history. For me, any chance to take a second look at a past successful work is always intriguing.

It will come as no surprise as someone who does all his television viewing through the internet that I am hyped to check out yet another streaming service bring back characters that were a big part of my childhood.

Some people are always looking for something new. While I can, and often do appreciate new things, I am more than happy to relive something safe and familiar from time to time. This show inspired me to join the chess club when I was in middle school.

I was one of the few who looked up to Screech and celebrated the way his vastly more popular friend never left him behind. The old show is nothing but good vibes I hope to get to experience once more for the fun of it with this new show.

