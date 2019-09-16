In North Texas, fall can mean things like harvest time and football. But, it can also mean festival season.

September and October are festival months in this area and local cities and towns celebrate with all kinds of fun events that really all boil down to reasons to gather together to celebrate community.

The fun began yesterday with Sherman’s Arts Festival and Collinsville’s Pioneer Day, and it keeps on rolling with Pottsboro’s Frontier Days on Sept. 28 and Van Alstyne’s Fall der All on Oct. 12.

Pottsboro

Frontier Days theme this year is “Honoring our Past - Building our Future.” In addition to a parade, there will be car show with awards, a petting zoo, a children’s craft area, food trucks, the “Remembering Our Fallen” Texas Memorial Wall, a carnival, and the annual bug eating contest.

The event is free to all who want to attend and includes live performances by musical acts including Fins Up.

All of the fun takes place in and around Friendship Park on FM 120 in Pottsboro.

This year’s chairperson Deb Hass said they really felt last year’s event wasn’t all it could have been so everyone really “put our hearts into it this year.” That includes, she said, some changes that are destined to make things better.

For instance, she said, they have more vendors signed up for this year’s event than they ever have in the past. Included in those vendors is a a wider variety of food options. Hass said there will be plenty of things for the youngsters including a balloon artiest, face painting, a pumpkin decorating station, and more all centrally located by the playground at Friendship Park.

Fins City will start at 12:30 p.m. at the park. The parade line up starts at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 10. The Carnival, she said, runs Thursday night, Friday night, and all day on Saturday.

There will be an armband price of $20 for all rides on Thursday and Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. Has said the bug eating contest has gone on for several years but has become so popular that this year it will have to have heats.

“That means the winning person will have to eat two bugs,” she said.

Van Alstyne

This will be the seventh year for the Fall der All and the event will feature plenty of food, fun and entertainment in downtown. The fun begins at 9 a.m. with the Scarecrows on Parade and goes throughout the day including, for the first time, a kiddie carnival.

Fall der All Chairperson Shannon Morgan said the event is really growing. So much so, she said, that they have added a concert stage this year as a venue for a number of musical acts including Van Alstyne’s own Austin Michael, the E Flat Porch Band and Limelight by Emerald City Productions.

Morgan said the event promises to have something for everyone including a variety of food trucks and vendors selling all kinds of homemade crafts and art pieces.